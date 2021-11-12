Latest Josh Windass image is sure to please Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has taken to Instagram to update supporters of the club on his recovery from injury.

The 27-year-old is yet to have featured at all this season for the Owls as he continues to fight back to full fitness after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Windass was arguably Wednesday’s most consistent player last season as they suffered relegation from the Sky Bet Championship, with his nine league goals and six assists ultimately proving to be in vein as the club returned to the third tier.

Now it appears that he could soon be back in action for the Steel City outfit, after he posted this recent post on his social media account:

This is sure to be a sight that will excite many a Sheffield Wednesday fan as Windass is the type of player who could really thrive in League One this season.

His versatility and creativity is something that they have been clearly lacking so far and his return should provide Darren Moore and his players with a big boost moving forwards.

Windass is also very committed to the cause and still has the best part of two years left to run on his contract at Hillsborough, which suggests that he fully believes in their ability to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

It will now be up to Wednesday to manage his return to action as best they can as the last thing they will want is for the attacker to sustain another injury.

It” be very interesting to see how Moore looks to accommodate him into the side, especially as he really found his shooting boots last term.

After all, Windass is more than capable of operating as a number 10, up front or wide on the left when required, which means the Owls will have plenty to think about.