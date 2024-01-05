Highlights Birmingham City have reportedly accepted a bid of £4.3 million for 19-year-old midfielder Jordan James from Atalanta.

Fans should be concerned as this relatively low fee could see one of their brightest young prospects leave the club.

Losing such a talented midfielder, along with potentially losing top scorer Jay Stansfield, could jeopardise Birmingham's chances of staying in the Championship this season.

Birmingham City supporters should be concerned at the potential sale of one of their brightest young prospects this season, as the fallout from Wayne Rooney's tenure as manager continues.

The Blues' season has gone downhill quickly since the untimely sacking of John Eustace. Birmingham sacked their former boss in October this year in order to bring Rooney into the club on a three-and-a-half year deal.

However, despite the lengthy contract, he was sacked after just 15 games, after leading the club from sixth in the table to 20th and flirting with relegation to League One.

This sacking came just after a busy January transfer window opened, which could see one of the best young midfielders at the club since Jude Bellingham leaving for a relatively low fee.

Birmingham have accepted bid for Jordan James

Birmingham have accepted a bid of £4.3 million for Jordan James from Atalanta, reports suggest.

Football Insider revealed that a bid had been accepted by the Blues for the 19-year-old midfielder, who made his Wales debut last year amid much hype around the youngster.

He was compared to Bellingham by Wales boss Rob Page, which is huge praise considering the Englishman's form at Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid since leaving Birmingham.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that James has agreed personal teams with the Italian club, which indicates that the transfer is set to go through imminently.

This should send warning signs to the Blues' supporters, as the fee being touted is a relatively small fee for such a promising young talent who has established himself as a key part of the squad this season. He was one of the few players to flourish under Rooney's management and would be a huge loss for the next regime.

Birmingham may need to spend to survive

Since appointing Rooney as manager in October, Birmingham have gone from play-off chasers to relegation candidates in a matter of months.

Picking up 10 points in 15 matches under the former England international has dragged the club down to 20th in the table, with just six points separating them from Sheffield Wednesday in 22nd.

While Rooney has been let go from his role, the Blues will still need to work in order to avoid the drop to League One. This includes keeping a hold of their best players for the rest of the season.

Fans will be upset to see James leave for such a low fee, given how young and highly-rated the Wales international is. He has been a key part of the team at St Andrew's this season, starting 12 matches and scoring five times in the Championship, including a brace against league leaders Leicester.

Losing such a talented midfielder could have a huge effect on morale in the squad, with the reported £4.3 million fee likely not enough to transform the squad in just one transfer window.

With the club also reported to be losing top scorer Jay Stansfield this January as well, Birmingham will need to sign some effective replacements quickly if they have any hope of staying in the Championship this season.

Fans should be concerned to see Birmingham losing their top stars in one transfer window, particularly after Rooney's tenure and Wednesday's upturn in form has left them on the cusp of a relegation battle.