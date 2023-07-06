Swansea City have ushered in a new era with Michael Duff replacing Russell Martin in South Wales, but even though he has started to add to his squad he could have to deal with a problematic situation involving Joel Piroe at some point.

The Dutch striker arrived two years ago from PSV Eindhoven for just £1 million, and he has gone on to fire in 43 goals in the space of 92 matches for the Swans - that record of course will spark interest.

Piroe is coming to a pivotal time in his Swansea career as he now has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, so Swansea must decide whether to stick or twist when it comes to his future and risk potentially losing him for absolutely nothing next year.

Let's round up the latest news regarding Piroe's future with a month to go until the Championship season begins.

Swansea look into swap deal with Everton

Even though Swansea and Duff will not want to lose Piroe if they can help it this summer, with the ideal situation being he signs a new contract on a reasonable wage, the Welsh outfit are keen on other forwards to potentially replace the 23-year-old.

One of those is Ellis Simms of Everton, who scored seven times in 17 Championship matches last season on loan at Sunderland before returning to the Toffees for the second half of the campaign, where he scored once in the Premier League.

Everton are believed to value the 22-year-old between £7 million and £10 million, so Swansea of course would not be able to afford him outright.

However, the Daily Mail claim that Swansea have explored a potential swap deal with Everton which involves Piroe and Simms because Sean Dyche has the former on his radar already.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, but with the multitude of interest in both strikers, it could be hard to pull off.

Who else is keen on Joel Piroe?

It's not just Everton who are keen on Piroe as both Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Leicester City have been claimed as admirers of the forward.

Forest have made tentative enquiries according to WalesOnline, whilst Southampton are long-term admirers of Piroe and you can expect ex-Swans manager Martin to be keen to take him to St Mary's Stadium with him.

WalesOnline also claimed that Swansea were braced for an offer from Leicester City last week as they look to bolster their attacking options upon being relegated to the Championship, whilst an 'unnamed Serie A' side from Italy is also interested.

It is tough for new Swans head coach Duff to know whether his talisman is coming or going this summer, but he has spoken out on Piroe's future ahead of pre-season ramping up.

“I had some good conversations with Joel at our training camp in Spain last week and he was asking about detail in what I want from him," Duff told WalesOnline.

“Until anything changes we will keep on having those conversations. If he goes, he goes, and if he doesn’t he stays - it is not personal, it’s football.

“I understand he’s the big name at the club and only has a year left on his contract.

"There will be plans in place in terms of the way we play if he stays, and plans for if he goes.”