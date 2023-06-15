It is set to be a rather busy summer at Swansea City, with a managerial search well underway, players being targeted by other clubs and their own recruitment to keep a close eye on over the next few weeks.

It is looking increasingly likely that manager Russell Martin will head to Southampton, with rumours suggesting that he is eager to bring the midfield duo of Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes with him.

Joel Piroe’s future is another situation that Swans fans will be paying close attention to, as it appears that there will be a fair amount of interest in the prolific front man who has been a real hit in South Wales since his 2021 arrival.

Here, we take a look the impressive Dutch striker and the latest news surrounding a potential departure this summer…

What is the latest on Joel Piroe’s future at Swansea City?

Piroe netted 19 league goals last time out as the Swans finished the Championship campaign in 10th place, three points shy of the play-offs.

It proved to be a tally that was three goals fewer than his 2021/22 return, and naturally the Swans will be anticipating some conversations with interested parties over the next few weeks.

As per a report from The Sun, Piroe is attracting interest from Serie A club Salernitana in what could be an eight-figure deal.

An update from early June from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (06/06; 11:05am), two unnamed Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on the Dutchman ahead of potentially strengthening their interest as the transfer window picks up pace.

Will Swansea City sell Joel Piroe this summer?

The aforementioned update from Sky Sports claims that the Swans would be willing to sell Piroe this summer if their valuation is met, although it remains to be confirmed or firmly reported, what that fee might look like.

When the forward arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium, he penned down a three-year deal, meaning he is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Of course, it is difficult to sometimes gauge how a club truly feels about potentially losing an important team member, however, in this case, you would imagine that the Swans would be back themselves to spend wisely on a potential replacement.

Piroe has an incredibly high ceiling and whilst Swansea are willing to sell, it seems unlikely that they would budge on the valuation that has already surfaced.