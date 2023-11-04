Highlights Joe Gelhardt had an uncertain future at Leeds United after a mixed loan spell at Sunderland, but injuries and departures forced him into Daniel Farke's plans.

Gelhardt has had limited game time this season and needs regular playing time to reach his potential.

Gelhardt's current hand injury could further hinder his chances of getting more playing time or securing a loan move, potentially stalling his development at Leeds United.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt had an uncertain future when he returned to Elland Road.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland having been deemed temporarily surplus to requirements in West Yorkshire - and had a reasonably mixed spell there.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, he isn’t a huge presence and that meant he wasn’t a natural replacement for Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, with the former being recalled by Everton and the latter being ruled out of action with an Achilles injury.

Scoring three times in 20 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side, he had shown some promise but it was unclear whether he was going to be in Daniel Farke’s plans.

With some attacking players leaving during the summer window though, Patrick Bamford being ruled out of action and Joel Piroe not arriving until the latter stages of August, Farke was pretty much forced to include ‘Joffy’ in his plans.

How has Joe Gelhardt got on at Leeds United this season?

He appeared fairly regularly during the early stages of the campaign, even managing to get himself on the scoresheet against Shrewsbury Town.

But he has only made seven competitive in total this term, spending much of the season on the bench.

This isn’t a major surprise considering Farke has the likes of Bamford, Piroe and Georginio Rutter at his disposal, but the 21-year-old will still be disappointed not to have won more game time.

At 21, he needs to be playing regularly to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his full potential in the future.

Playing for a team competing for promotion to the Premier League will definitely be a positive for his development considering this is a level he can thrive at, as long as he’s being given enough time on the pitch to impress.

One factor that won’t help his cause is his current injury, with the striker set to miss the next couple of weeks with a fractured hand.

A couple of weeks doesn’t sound catastrophic, but Farke recently revealed to Leeds Live that surgery can’t be ruled out, which could see him ruled out for a longer period of time.

How could Joe Gelhardt’s injury be detrimental to him?

It’s unclear how long Gelhardt could be out for if he requires surgery.

Considering the Whites may wait a bit of time before further assessing his injury, it may be a while before he potentially goes under the knife.

The club’s medical staff will surely want to his hand make a full recovery before he returns to action if he does require surgery, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s still out when the January window opens.

Even if he’s only out a couple of weeks, that’s less time for Gelhardt to force his way into Farke’s plans or put himself in the shop window.

Considering the lack of game time he’s had this term, a loan move would probably be the best option for him.

But because of his lack of time on the pitch, something his hand fracture won’t help, it may mean he attracts much less interest this January than he did during the previous winter windows

That could prevent him from making a loan or permanent exit and if that’s the case, he will need to remain at Elland Road, where he isn’t likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

With this in mind, his hand injury could have more of a detrimental effect than many people think.