Blackpool's relegation back to League One after two years in the Championship will almost certainly signal the departure of their talisman Jerry Yates.

Yates arrived at Bloomfield Road in 2020 from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee, and immediately proved his worth by firing in 21 league goals to fire the Seasiders back to the Championship.

After scoring eight Championship goals in 2021-22, Yates stepped his goalscoring up a level in the 2022-23 season with 15 goals netted - 14 of those coming in second tier action.

With Blackpool heading to the third tier of English football, there are clubs interested in taking Yates off their hands, with Luton Town, West Brom, Coventry City and Ipswich all linked, per The Sun.

Let's look at the latest news regarding Yates' future on the Lancashire coast...

Seven-figure bid turned down for Jerry Yates

According to Football Insider, Blackpool have already turned down a seven-figure offer for Yates' services this summer.

The bid is said to have totalled £2.5 million, and that is a figure in which the Seasiders hierarchy clearly do not think is enough to cash in on Yates.

However, that isn't to say that the striker isn't gettable though as Blackpool appear to have a price in mind for Yates.

What do Blackpool value Jerry Yates at?

Per the same report from Football Insider, the Tangerines are holding out for a figure between £3-4 million to sell Yates this summer.

That is admittedly a fair price for a striker who netted 14 times last season, who is also a player that essentially has two years remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road and could still get a bit better at the age of 26.

As mentioned, there are plenty of clubs keen on Yates as per The Sun's report last month, but a new name has emerged in the race for his services.

Leicester City interested in Yates

Football Insider believe that Yates has made his way onto the list of striker targets for Leicester City this summer.

The futures of attacking trio Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka are uncertain this summer, so the Foxes have plans to add to their strike-force.

And Yates has emerged as a top target due to his form for Blackpool last season and he could potentially return to the Championship immediately at the King Power Stadium if Leicester stump up the fee.