Latest Jean-Kevin Augustin report may frustrate Leeds United fans

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has a lot of work to do to convince Marcelo Bielsa that he should be in the starting XI when the Championship season, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Frenchman joined the club on loan from RB Leipzig in January but did not get many opportunities to impress before the delay to football – making just three appearances for the Whites.

It has been suggested that Augustin has been working hard to ensure he is ready for the return of the season, which is expected to come next month.

Leeds have been back in training this week and images of the 22-year-old at Thorp Arch drew an excited response from many Whites supporters.

It appears they may have to wait to see Augustin start, however, as Football Insider has reported that he is facing an uphill battle to secure a place in Bielsa’s XI.

The report claims that the striker has a lot of work to do to convince the Argentine coach that he should replace Patrick Bamford in the starting line up.

Bamford has started all but two of Leeds Championship games this term, helping them to climb to the top of the table with nine games remaining.

The Verdict

This update may frustrate many Leeds fans, who have shown their excitement at the prospect of Augustin playing a key role moving forward.

Bamford’s season in front of goal has been underwhelming, with the 26-year-old scoring just 13 times so far, but he is integral to the side due to his work in build-up play and off the ball.

It is going to be interesting to see how Bielsa approaches the last nine games of the campaign.