Derby County midfielder Jason Knight looks set to be the subject of plenty of speculation this summer.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular fixture in the Rams side in recent seasons but with just one year left on his contract at Pride Park and the East Midlands club set for another season in League One, this window could see him move on.

With Paul Warne looking to rebuild the squad in his first summer at Derby, you'd imagine reasonable bids will be considered should they come in - and it's starting to look like they will.

Jason Knight transfer latest

We've rounded up all the latest transfer news concerning Knight...

Bristol City interest

Rumours had been circling on social media but yesterday, Bristol Live confirmed that Bristol City are keen on Knight.

Initial inquiries, and nothing more, are said to have been made but it is thought that could change soon as they face competition from other Championship clubs.

The report claims that a move for Knight does not hinge on Alex Scott departing and that City are well-placed financially to win the race for signature.

Football League World understands that the Robins' £25 million valuation has, so far, proven too high for any of the teams interested in Scott.

Derby County stance

Derbyshire Live has claimed that the Rams are under no pressure to cash in on Knight after triggering the 12-month clause in his contract while The Irish Mirror has reported that they're keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

However, Bristol Live has suggested that there is an awareness at the East Midlands club that this summer likely represents their last chance to be properly compensated for the midfielder's departure.

If he stays and does not sign a new deal, Knight could leave as a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Potential price-tag outlined

Football League World's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes this summer is the right time to cash in on Knight and highlighted what he could be worth.

He said: "How much is he worth? Crikey. I mean, if we're being greedy we probably want £4 million or £5 million. Realistically, given the fact he's only got a year left and depending on who comes in for him, we'll probably get about £2 million or £2.5 million, I reckon.

"That would be gutting but it's just the way things are when you're struggling as a club and you need the money."