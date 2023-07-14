Having traded the privilege of operating as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City assistant for the opportunity to spearhead Leicester City's aspired rebuild following relegation from the Premier League, Enzo Maresca is faced with a number of crucial decisions to make.

Indeed, given the ever-changing current climate at Leicester that is often par of the course with demotion to the Championship amid a vast squad upheaval, he will be tasked with making key ultimatums to revamp the side in his values and, ultimately, direct the Foxes back to the big time at the first time of asking.

And of those judgments entails an equal combination of a footballing and sentimental school of thought, with Jamie Vardy's future at the King Power Stadium currently unclear.

Now 36, there are understandable questions regarding just how effective Vardy can still be on a sustained basis in spite of his goalscoring record in the top flight over the years, and while discussions have taken place, they are yet to involve the potential role that he could play next season.

Here are the latest updates on Vardy's future, which still remains unclear amid recent interest elsewhere from the likes of Everton and Trabzonspor coupled with Maresca's most recent revelation.

Everton targeting swoop

In something of a shock update, Everton have penned Vardy on their three-name forward shortlist, which also contains Moussa Dembele and Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, as per a report from Football Transfers.

The report illustrates that Vardy has been informed he can leave the club after relegation, and that Leicester would be looking for a "small fee" for the striker's services, with just one year left on his current deal.

It is also believed that, in a surprising turn of fate, he was even aware of Everton's courtship last term when the two clubs were battling it out against eachother in a relegation dogfight, although now the Toffee's top-flight status has been secured at Leicester's expense, there appears to be facilitation for them to rekindle that interest.

Trabzonspor lodge interest

Interest from abroad in Vardy's services has emerged once again through Trabzonspor, who have reportedly spoken to the Foxes regarding a potential move according to Fanatik.

It is believed by this report that although a decision is yet to be made by Leicester, negotiations are ongoing.

That said, it does appear unlikely that Vardy will make the switch at this stage, given that, as reported by Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett, the offer from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC did not suit him and his family, so it does not seem as though he will want to up sticks and take them to Turkey.

If any move does materialise, it looks as though it could well be a domestic one.

When quizzed upon Vardy's future, Maresca expressed his desire for the player to stay with the club and while it does not appear that he will be on the move just yet, uncertainty regarding not only his contract but also the playing capacity that he will have going into next season could easily swing the pendulum the other way later on into this window.

“I’ve talked with Jamie a few times already,” Maresca told LeicestershireLive.

“We didn’t talk about that (the offer from Saudi Arabia). But at the moment, he is our player and we are happy if he is going to stay. This is the only thing I can say.

“To be honest, I don’t think so (he needs convincing to stay), continued Maresca.

"I spoke with him a few times and he was relaxed. He did not have any worries about leaving, so I don’t think so.

“He is an unbelievable player. Hopefully he can stay with us. This is the most important thing.

"He’s a main player. He will be an example for all of the team-mates, so we are very happy to have him.”