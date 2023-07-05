Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship has raised question marks over the futures of several key players in the squad.

James Maddison has already departed in a £40 million transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, ending his five-year association with the Foxes.

The playmaker has followed Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans, among others, out the exit door this summer.

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as manager of the first team squad, but he will have decisions to make on further departures.

Harvey Barnes is another big name that has been linked with a potential exit from the King Power this transfer window.

What is the latest news surrounding Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City future?

Club legend Jamie Vardy also faces an uncertain future with the club, with the 36-year-old weighing up his options following a disappointing campaign.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding the future of the former England international…

Saudi Arabia approach

Saudi Arabia have made a big splash in the transfer market this summer as they look to sign a number of big names to their top division.

The likes of Karim Benzema and Kalidou Koulibaly have joined Cristiano Ronaldo by taking the move to the Middle East.

However, Vardy has rejected the opportunity to follow in their footsteps.

According to Rob Dorsett, the Leicester striker received an approach to join Khaleej FC, which he has turned down.

Vardy reportedly believes that it wouldn’t be the right move for him or his family, so has opted to remain in Europe for the time being.

Maresca spoke to the media for the first time since becoming Leicester manager earlier this week.

Inevitably, the Italian was asked about the future of Vardy given how important he has been to the club over the years.

Maresca confirmed that the club is keen to keep hold of the 36-year-old, but his comments did not indicate that he had the same level of commitment from the player just yet.

“Absolutely, yes [Vardy stays],” said Maresca, via Leicestershire Live.

“He is an unbelievable player. Hopefully he can stay with us.”

A decision has to be made over Vardy’s future from the player’s side, with the striker having just 12 months left on his existing deal.

Trabzonspor approach

Vardy has received another offer to leave Leicester, this time from within European football.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have spoken to the Championship club over a potential deal to sign the striker.

According to Fanatik, a decision has not been made by Leicester, but negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.

The Super Lig side are hoping to sign the forward to the club ahead of the new season, but it remains to be seen whether Vardy will accept a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Vardy has been with Leicester since signing from Fleetwood Town in 2012, appearing over 350 times during the 12-years since.

Vardy has won the Premier League and FA Cup with the Foxes and will be considered one of the club’s greatest ever players when he eventually hangs up his boots.