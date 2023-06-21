Southampton are preparing for life in the Championship, and they will be hoping they can count on James Ward-Prowse for the entire 2023/24 season.

The midfielder has been very influential for Southampton during their time in the Premier League.

However, as they prepare for life in the Championship, it is likely going to have to be done without Ward-Prowse being at the football club.

Saints’ relegation has meant interest has significantly gathered around Ward-Prowse as Premier League teams see an opportunity for a transfer.

It has been reported that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are leading the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.

West Ham are said to have identified the Englishman as a possible replacement for Declan Rice, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City.

While Liverpool, who have been mentioned previously have no interest in making a move for Ward-Prowse this summer, as there focused on other targets.

Here, we have looked at the latest news in regards to James Ward-Prowse’s future…

Journalist Dean Jones on James Ward-Prowse future

As mentioned, interest has gathered pace regarding Ward-Prowse’s future, with several Premier League sides keen on the midfielder.

At the beginning of this month, it was reported by The Sun, that Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race for the 28-year-old this summer.

They join Newcastle United, Tottenham, West Ham, and Aston Villa in showing an interest in the England midfielder.

However, journalist Dean Jones believes the midfielder is “not going to rush” when it comes to deciding his next move.

He told Football FanCast: “I'd say the big question is, are they going to be considered by him to be a good enough move at this moment in time? He's got a lot of options ahead of him potentially; I think he wants to wait it out. I think he is not going to rush into signing for Wolves when he knows that there's potential for Tottenham or Newcastle coming in for him in the coming weeks."

Until an interested club make an offer that Southampton can’t refuse, it seems the Ward-Prowse transfer saga could rumble on.

James Ward-Prowse involved in Southampton's 2023/24 kit launch

Southampton released their new kit for the 2023/24 season, as they prepare for life in the Championship.

In the official video, it shows Ward-Prowse pictured in the new kit amid the ongoing uncertainty around his future.

Southampton are believed to value the midfielder in excess of £50 million and have so far received no offers.

Therefore, while he is still part of the football club, it seems Southampton are making the most of him by using him in their kit launch video.