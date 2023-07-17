Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse wouldn't have expected to go viral in pre-season, but his penalty miss against Turkish outfit Goztepe has hit the headlines.

The Englishman will be hoping that's the low point of what could be a very successful year for him, with his career potentially set to take one of two paths.

Given his contract at St Mary's doesn't expire anytime soon, he isn't under any pressure to move on and the midfielder could potentially be integral in guiding Russell Martin's side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Or he could possibly move on this summer, with no shortage of interest in his signature ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

He would command a big fee, however, and this could mean that this saga drags on throughout much of the summer. That may not be good for the player or interested sides looking to recruit him, with speculation unlikely to help Ward-Prowse's performances.

But he needs to wait and see whether any interested team can secure a breakthrough in negotiations.

With all the speculation surrounding his future in mind, we take a look at the latest transfer news involving the 28-year-old.

What's the latest on Fulham's pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

Fulham are ready to move for the midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The same report has stated that the Saints are yet to receive an official bid for the England international, even though they have received multiple enquiries regarding his availability.

The Cottagers may have depth in the midfield area - but they could definitely benefit from having an extra option as they look to solidify their place in the top flight for the long term.

His ability to be a real threat from set-pieces could make a huge difference to Marco Silva's side, who aren't guaranteed to secure survival next term despite enjoying a solid first season back in the Premier League.

What is Southampton's transfer stance on James Ward-Prowse?

Football League World understands the south-coast side are standing firm on their £40m valuation of the player at this stage, although they may accept a bare minimum of £35m at some point.

With the player still having three years left on his contract, Martin's side have the ability to demand a sizeable eight-figure fee for the player.

Although it could be argued that the Saints would benefit from having his future sorted before the start of the season, something that would help to reduce off-field speculation, they will want to give Martin as much to spend as possible and they can do this by generating the best possible fee for the 28-year-old.

FLW also believes the Saints are expected a low offer from West Ham, which will probably be rejected if it's far below Southampton's valuation of the player.

Are West Ham confident of signing James Ward-Prowse?

Ian Abrahams has been told that the Hammers are confident of signing Ward-Prowse, with the journalist speaking to talkSPORT.

Following the £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, David Moyes’ side may be able to afford Ward-Prowse.

And speaking about this potential switch, Abrahams said (via West Ham Zone): "Yeah he does (fit) and I was chatting to somebody last weekend who was quite confident that West Ham were going to get James Ward-Prowse.

"I have to say I don’t quite share that degree of confidence, I’m kind of thinking half that Ward-Prowse will stay at Southampton, half that he may well move to West Ham."