Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end, meaning the futures of players like James Ward-Prowse are up in the air.

What is the latest James Ward-Prowse transfer news?

The midfielder was very influential for Southampton during their Premier League days, being the club captain and the man the team looked to when in trouble.

However, as they prepare for life in the Championship, it is likely going to have to be done without Ward-Prowse being at the football club.

The 28-year-old is expected to be highly sought-after this summer, with a number of teams already keen on the England midfielder.

James Ward-Prowse's timeframe emerges amid Premier League interest

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are said to be leading the way when it comes to signing Ward-Prowse this summer, according to Football Insider.

However, the same report also stated that the midfielder is keen to take time out before deciding his Southampton future.

There is an expectation that the 28-year-old will leave St Mary’s this summer, but Ward-Prowse is keen not to rush into anything.

However, both Spurs and West Ham are ready to move for the midfielder in the coming weeks, with Tottenham holding a long-standing interest in Ward-Prowse.

Liverpool’s stance on James Ward-Prowse

Liverpool were said to be another Premier League team that was keen on signing Ward-Prowse.

However, according to The Athletic, Ward-Prowse is not a target for Liverpool this summer, having not been put on the club’s midfield shortlist.

According to The Telegraph, Southampton have placed a £50 million price-tag on the head of Ward-Prowse this summer.

The Daily Mail reported that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp had identified Ward-Prowse as a midfield target this summer, but their price tag is way above what they would pay.

The report stated that Liverpool are not solely after the 28-year-old and would only think about doing a deal, should the price be halved to £25 million.

It now seems that Liverpool are not a likely destination for Ward-Prowse, and they are focusing elsewhere.

West Ham finds Declan Rice replacement

It has exclusively been revealed by us here at Football League World, that West Ham could sell Declan Rice this summer and use the funds from the sale to buy the Southampton midfielder.

We understand that Southampton hope to get around £40 million this summer for Ward-Prowse as West Ham have identified him as a replacement for Rice.

Rice is reportedly closing in on a £100 million move to Arsenal and the Hammers are seemingly keen on reinvesting some of that money this summer, as why they ae asking for a lot of the £100 million up front.

While the Daily Mail back West Ham’s interest and state that the club are likely to pursue a move for Ward-Prowse later on in the transfer window. Due to the club’s late end to the season, plans are still being drawn up about their summer activity.