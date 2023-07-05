Southampton will know they are going to find it difficult to retain the services of their captain and star player, James Ward-Prowse.

The club’s relegation to the Championship has seen interest in some of their better players grow, with first-teamers such as Che Adams, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Tino Livramento all having admirers.

However, it seems Ward-Prowse is the player with the most speculation and the one that Southampton fans will be desperate to keep hold off.

The 28-year-old has been a standout performer for the Saints for some time now, but interest from the Premier League seems more genuine this time around.

Teams such as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Aston Villa have all been mentioned with regards to interest, but it seems they are not the most interested.

What is the latest James Ward-Prowse transfer news?

Here, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse…

Are West Ham United and Fulham interested in James Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year contract in 2021, so that means the player has three years remaining on his current deal, putting Southampton in a strong negotiating position.

However, that hasn’t put potential suitors off, with West Ham and Fulham so far being the two sides with the most interest.

According to the Daily Mail, both clubs remain interested in the 28-year-old and are keen on working out a deal with Southampton.

The report goes on to add that other clubs remain in the race for the Englishman, but all the interested parties want to see the £40 million valuation that Southampton have placed on him, come down.

It was also reported by the Daily Mail at the end of June, that West Ham have made several approaches to Championship clubs for their star players.

The Hammers are set to lose Declan Rice in a £105 million deal and have reportedly approached Leeds United for Tyler Adams and Southampton for Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse could be seen as a possible replacement for England midfielder Declan Rice.

What is James Ward-Prowse’s stance on his future?

With all the interest surrounding his future, it is expected that Ward-Prowse will leave Southampton this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The midfielder has returned to pre-season training, as the club prepares for their opening Championship fixture.

But it seems an exit is the most likely outcome for the 28-year-old as interest remains and continues to grow.

The midfielder played every Premier League game last season and has appeared 343 times in the top-flight since making his debut in 2012.

After his appointment as Southampton’s new manager was announced, Russell Martin admitted that he expects players to leave the club and even claimed players who start the new season may still leave later on in the transfer window.

However, it is likely that Ward-Prowse will want his future resolved before the start of the new season if he has his way, as he can settle into his new club. While Southampton will likely want as much time as possible to find a suitable replacement in the market.