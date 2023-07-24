Most of Southampton’s summer transfer window has been the subject of intense talks around the future of their captain, James Ward-Prowse.

The midfielder is the club’s most high-profile player, and along with the likes of Tino Livramento, Che Adams, and Kyle Walker-Peters, he is being linked with a move away from St. Mary’s this summer.

The Championship season kicks off in 11 days, and Ward-Prowse’s future remains up in the air. Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news surrounding the 28-year-old.

Which teams are interested in James Ward-Prowse?

At the start of the summer there were several teams linked with a move for the English midfielder, but as we edge closer to the football season returning that now doesn’t seem to be the case.

The race seems to be a two-horse one, as West Ham United battle it out with London rivals Fulham.

The Hammers have been interested in a deal for Ward-Prowse more or less since the Saints were relegated to the Championship, while it was reported last week that Fulham had joined the race for the midfielder.

It was reported by The Guardian, that West Ham remain keen on working out a deal for Ward-Prowse and are prepared to smooth negotiations by offering Flynn Downes in exchange.

The Saints are wanting around £40 million for the 28-year-old this summer, with West Ham keen on signing two midfielders after the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The report states that David Moyes is a big fan of Ward-Prowse, and with him being a proven Premier League player, it makes him a wanted player, and it seems the player himself is interested in the move as well.

The Hammers believe offering Downes may boost their chances of winning his signature. However, according to the Daily Mail, Southampton are reluctant to take Downes on loan as part of the agreement.

The Saints are wanting a straight cash deal despite Downes being offered, as Russell Martin as worked with the 24-year-old before.

West Ham are said to value Ward-Prowse at £25 million, with Downes valued around the £12 million mark.

Have West Ham made an offer for James Ward-Prowse?

According to Football Insider, West Ham saw a verbal offer for the England midfielder rejected by Southampton earlier in this transfer window.

As stated, the Hammers are keen to strike an agreement with the Championship club, as Ward-Prowse is seen as the ideal replacement for Rice.

The report states that while they saw a verbal offer rejected, that hasn’t put West Ham off.

Ward-Prowse played every Premier League game in the 2022-23 campaign and has racked up 343 total top-flight appearances since making his debut in 2012.

West Ham stance on James Ward-Prowse emerges

The Hammers are hoping to get their pursuit of Ward-Prowse underway with an official offer for the player soon, as reported by Football Insider.

The club has seen a verbal offer rejected, but that hasn’t put them off, as they are now prepared to test the Saints’ resolve with an official transfer offer.

The midfielder is contracted to St. Mary’s until the summer of 2026, meaning the club has no timeframe to sell the player.

There have been reports stating that Southampton want anything between £40 and £50 million, but it is unclear at this stage how far the Hammers are willing to go to get the midfielder into the club.