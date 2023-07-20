Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is one of many big-name players rumoured to be departing from St Mary's as the club undergo a big rebuild following relegation from the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse, alongside the likes of Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters, Che Adams, and Romeo Lavia has his future very much up in the air as a result of constant transfer speculation since the beginning of the summer window.

However, the club captain has remained very much in Russell Martin's pre-season plans, having made the trip over to Turkey with the rest of the squad, and has since gone viral after a missed penalty against Goztepe.

Here are the latest updates on his future.

What is Southampton's valuation for James Ward-Prowse?

As the Saints look to maximise income in an attempt to provide Martin with the necessary resources required to sustain an expected promotion bid at the first attempt, the club have stuck high valuations on both Ward-Prowse and his central midfield partner Lavia.

Sources revealed to Football League World (July 11th) that Ward-Prowse's valuation is in the region of £40m, as Southampton have the ball firmly in their court when it comes to any potential transfer dealings in the coming weeks, as his current contract still has four years left to run.

However, the club could budge at a minimum of £35m if any club was to secure his services, as the Saints hierarchy are said to be anticipating lower offers to begin with.

Has anyone met Ward-Prowse's valuation?

A recent report from The Athletic suggests that the valuation of Ward-Prowse is the biggest stumbling block for any potential suitors.

This could see the 28-year-old have his immediate future in the Sky Bet Championship, as midfield partner Lavia is said to be a more lucrative option for clubs due to his high ceiling of potential.

This doesn't mean that clubs are immediately set on pulling the plug in their pursuit of the 11-cap England international.

Which clubs remain linked with James Ward-Prowse?

The London-based duo of Fulham and West Ham United remain the two clubs with the most concrete interest in Ward-Prowse, but no official bid has been put in place by either club despite multiple enquiries.

Last week, Marco Silva's side were said to have joined the race with West Ham for his signature, as per Football Insider.

In recent days, it has been revealed that David Moyes wants to target a minimum of two new faces at the London Stadium to replace Declan Rice after his much-anticipated move across London to Arsenal was confirmed.

As per Sky Sports, they state that Ward-Prowse remains on Moyes' radar, but the club have also eyed up both Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Borussia Mönchengladbach's Denis Zakaria as potential targets to fill this void.

Where will James Ward-Prowse be playing next season?

With his future still uncertain, Ward-Prowse has to use the remainder of pre-season to show to Martin he is fully committed to the rebuilding project on the South Coast if no club is to strike a deal. The Saints begin their first second-tier season away to Sheffield Wednesday on August 4th.

However, for the benefit of his career, as he looks to stake a claim to fight his way back into England contention, a Premier League move would be needed.

With his valuation the main issue at present, this saga looks set to continue and is worth casting an eye on developments.