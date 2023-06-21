Not many players in the EFL will create more transfer speculation than that of James Maddison, who is poised to depart Leicester City this summer.

The England international midfielder is an incredibly wanted man and it's no surprise after his exploits for the Foxes, having scored 10 times in the Premier League last season and notching nine assists on top of that.

Maddison has been on duty for his nation in the past week and is expected to have an extended break because of that, but there is a chance that he does not head into pre-season training at all under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Let's round up the latest news regarding Maddison's future at the King Power Stadium...

Leicester's James Maddison valuation emerges

Leicester City reportedly want in excess of £60 million for Maddison this summer.

A lot has been said about how much Maddison will actually cost any potential suitors - 12 months ago you wouldn't have been shocked if he went for around the £70 million mark such is his talent.

However, he has just one year left on his contract with City and there is seemingly no chance he's going to sign an extension, so the club will regrettably need to cash in.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Leicester are said to want a figure in excess of £50 million for the 26-year-old - and that is despite him having just 12 months remaining at the club.

Newcastle want to do deal 'this week' for James Maddison

There are two teams who are said to be in the race to sign Maddison, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur battling for his signature.

And according to reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are desperate to get a deal done in the next week and will be adamant with Leicester that it needs to be done in that time-frame.

If it goes beyond the next week and Newcastle have not got a deal sorted, expect Tottenham to become the firm favourites for Maddison's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are 'favourites' to sign Maddison

If you believe other reports, Spurs are already the favourites to sign Maddison despite not being able to offer European football for the next 12 months.

The Daily Mail have claimed this week that Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou now lead the race for Maddison and also want his team-mate Harvey Barnes, whilst reports from the North East via The Northern Echo are suggesting that Tottenham are now the front-runners for Maddison too.

Per the Northern Echo's report as well, Maddison is believed to favour a move to London over the North East and Tottenham will also offer more in terms of wages, despite Newcastle's new-found Saudi riches.