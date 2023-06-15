Leicester City's summer exodus has already begun with the announcement of several out of contract players that are leaving the club at the end of June.

When it comes to their contracted members of the squad though, it remains to be seen as to whether who goes, stays and should they depart where they are heading.

The one player that is likely to be the marquee sale is James Maddison, with the England international contributing to 19 goal involvements in the Premier League last season and a move back to the top flight of English football is more-than likely.

Where will Maddison be heading this summer though? Let's take a look at the latest news surrounding the 26-year-old's future...

Newcastle target Maddison despite Barella negotiations

Newcastle United are in the market for new additions this summer following their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, and Maddison is believed to be high on their shortlist.

A few days ago, it was claimed by the Evening Standard that the Magpies are confident of winning the race for Maddison, with a price-tag of around £45 million estimated.

Reports emerged on Wednesday however about Newcastle's advanced negotiations for Italian midfield star Nicolo Barella for around £50 million, which suggested to some that the Maddison deal was going on the backburner.

The Telegraph however believe that Maddison is still their other main target and both deals could end up being completed.

Tottenham make offer for James Maddison

The main rivals to Newcastle for Maddison are Tottenham Hotspur, and the Daily Mail claim that Spurs have made the first move for the 26-year-old.

A £50 million bid is said to have been submitted to the Foxes, but that isn't just for maverick midfielder Maddison as his team-mate Harvey Barnes is included in the package as well.

With Leicester said to want 'around £40 million each' for the pair per The Sun only a couple of weeks ago, it is expected that the Spurs offer will be laughed off.

Ex-Premier League winner says Tottenham move for Maddison makes more sense

Weighing in on the debate of whether Maddison should head to St James' Park or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, former England and Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has perhaps surprisingly sided with Spurs.

Speaking to Talksport (13/06, 6.50am), Parlour said: “Newcastle have got more players in that position if I am being honest.

“But [Spurs] are crying out for an attacking midfielder. They have got [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, they have got [Oliver] Skipp. They are very good players and hard-working. But they just need someone who is a ball player, badly.

“I would say Maddison would make a bigger impact at Spurs, wouldn’t he, than Newcastle? Newcastle’s midfield is a lot stronger. Spurs are dying out for a player like Maddison.”