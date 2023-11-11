Highlights Sunderland's transfer strategy of signing young players and selling them on for profit is proving successful, as seen with the performance of Jack Clarke last season.

Clarke's impressive goalscoring record has attracted interest from other teams, including Brentford who are rumored to offer up to £15m for him.

While Sunderland can afford to hold onto Clarke due to his long-term contract, there is concern among fans that his potential reluctance to sign a new deal could jeopardize the team's promotion hopes.

Sunderland's transfer strategy looks set to pay dividends for them in the future.

And it's already bearing fruit, with the Black Cats focusing on bringing in young players before selling them on for more in the future, as they did during the summer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

That was probably the main motivation behind the Wearside outfit signing Jack Clarke on a permanent basis last year.

The decision to recruit him permanently was a bit of a gamble considering he hadn't kicked on since his move to Tottenham Hotspur, even failing to impress out on loan.

But he was nothing short of brilliant last season, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 competitive appearances.

For a player whose career had stalled, he did exceptionally well and clearly benefitted from making a permanent move, having failed to reach those standards whilst he was on loan at the Stadium of Light.

But having shone last season, he attracted interest during the summer window, with Burnley believed to have had several bids rejected for the 22-year-old.

What's the latest on Jack Clarke's situation at Sunderland?

In the end, the Black Cats rejected this interest and retained him beyond the end of the summer window, but his goalscoring record this term means teams could potentially bid for him in January.

He has recorded nine goals in 15 league appearances - and Brentford are believed to have retained their interest in the winger at this point.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Alan Nixon believes they are ready to pounce and offer up to £15m for him, which is a sizeable amount for a Championship player and not too far away from the £20m that Tony Mowbray's side are keen to secure.

The Wearside outfit have offered him fresh terms to try and keep Clarke beyond the end of his current deal, but he hasn't been offered a big wage increase and could earn much more if he signs for a Premier League team.

Will Sunderland supporters be worried about Jack Clarke's situation?

His current deal doesn't expire until 2026 because he put pen to paper on a four-year deal last year.

With this in mind, the Black Cats can probably afford to keep hold of him for quite a bit longer.

But if the player signs a new deal, that will put Mowbray's side into an even stronger negotiating position and could put off any potential buyers.

From the supporters' point of view, that's great news because they have formed an emotional attachment with Clarke now and will probably want to keep him, even if that means turning down offers in the region of £15m-£20m.

But with the player yet to put pen to paper on a deal, that could suggest that he isn't willing to commit to another contract just yet and could potentially have one eye on the Premier League, as he looks to show his former side Spurs why they should have given him more of a chance to thrive in the English capital.

As he has already shown with his goals this season, he can be a real game-changer in the final third, and is particularly important for two reasons.

Firstly, they no longer have Ross Stewart and now have a reasonably inexperienced forward department that can't be relied on.

And secondly, they no longer have Amad Diallo, which means the Black Cats need the likes of Clarke and Patrick Roberts to step up to the plate and make a real impact in the final third.

Losing Clarke could also be fatal in terms of his current side's promotion hopes this term, so his potential reluctance to sign a new deal and the fact there's interest will worry many Sunderland fans.