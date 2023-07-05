Sunderland winger Jack Clarke enjoyed a mightily productive 2022/23 Championship season and will be hoping to kick on when the new campaign comes around.

The 22-year-old winger was handed a fourth Championship opportunity last time out, after spells with the likes of Leeds United, QPR and Stoke City, where he was unable to fully display the talent he evidently possesses.

Proving to be a scorer of goals and a creator of chances during Sunderland's return to the second tier, Clarke netted nine league goals and provided a further 12 assists, adding two goals and two assists in cup competitions and the play-offs.

A player with fantastic ability in the here and now and an incredibly high ceiling, Sunderland are currently battling to retain his services in what the Black Cats will be hoping is another crack at Championship promotion.

What is the latest news on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke?

Burnley lodge bids for the Sunderland attacker

Returning to the Premier League, Burnley were able to gain clearer access into the ability of certain Championship players last time out and Clarke has emerged as one of the individuals that seemingly features high up on their priority list.

The Clarets have lodged bids for the exciting winger who managed 21 goal cobntributions in the second tier last time out, and according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the latest fee submitted by the top-flight returnees is around the £9 million fee.

It would appear that the Clarets are fairly well-funded during this summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

Further Premier League interest in Jack Clarke

Burnley are not the only club who hold an interest in the exciting Sunderland winger and that adds a layer of complication to this whole situation.

Even after revelations of the bids that Burnley have placed in the 22-year-old, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed that long-term admirers Brentford continue to have Clarke in their sights.

A separate report from the Daily Mail has suggested that another London-based top-flight outfit in Crystal Palace are also interested in the former Leeds United man, who are preparing for potential life without Wilfred Zaha, although Arnaut Danjuma and Demarai Gray are also being considered.

Despite all this, it is still being portrayed that it is Burnley who hold the strongest interest in the exciting wide man.

Sunderland's stance on talented winger Jack Clarke

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has reiterated the club's stance that they are not in need of selling players this summer, whilst speaking to fans at a recent recent fixture release breakfast, as revealed in the Sunderland Echo.

He also stated that the priority this summer is assembling a squad that is able to compete for promotion and that would likely involve keeping Clarke at The Stadium oif Light.

Likely to have a valuation that would tempt them into selling, it would be no real surprise if that figure is much higher than the £9 million currently being proposed.