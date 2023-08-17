Highlights Jack Clarke is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs as the transfer window deadline approaches, with Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Burnley all linked as potential destinations.

Despite the interest, Sunderland has made it clear that they are not willing to sell Clarke this summer, rejecting multiple offers from Burnley and insisting that the player is not for sale.

There are concerns about Clarke's contract situation at Sunderland, with his agent hinting on Twitter that the winger will not sign a new deal, suggesting that his future may lie elsewhere.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke continues to be linked with a move away from Wearside, with a handful of Premier League clubs interested in securing his services.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself after coming through the youth academy at Leeds United, making 25 appearances for the Whites during the 2018/19 season before earning a big-money move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019.

However, after failing to make a single league appearance in North London, Clarke ventured back into the EFL Championship with loan spells at Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City, and finally Sunderland, before making a permanent move to the Stadium of Light in July 2022.

During his time at the Black Cats, the former England U20 international has excelled under manager Tony Mowbray, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists in 47 Championship games, and a return to the top flight has been touted with the form he has produced.

We take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding Clarke as the transfer window deadline approaches.

Who is interested in signing Jack Clarke?

As reported by Mark Douglas from iNews in June, four Premier League clubs have registered their interest in Jack Clarke over the course of the summer transfer window.

Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Burnley have all been linked with a move for the winger as they aim to bolster their attacking options heading into the opening few weeks of the new season.

It is suggested offers upwards of £15 million could prompt a conversation between the involved parties.

Despite Clarke keen on making a return to top-flight football, he has no interest in forcing a move away, having started Sunderland’s opening two Championship fixtures against Ipswich Town and Preston North End.

What is Sunderland’s stance on the interest?

In more recent developments two weeks ago, TEAMTalk have reported that Sunderland have told Burnley Jack Clarke is not for sale this summer after rejecting multiple offers from the newly-promoted club.

The Clarets had made the York-born man one of their top targets this summer as they have begun life back in the Premier League. It is reported Vincent Kompany’s side have seen four bids rejected, including the most recent offer worth over £10 million still well below Sunderland’s valuation.

When asked about Clarke’s situation and Burnley’s interest during pre-season, Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo: "If I’m sitting here being honest, I don’t think it’s been anywhere near a level.

"Every player has their price and so it would be silly for me to sit here and say any player is not for sale, because everyone is at the right price.

"But I’d have to say that it feels to me as if Burnley have been moving away and are looking at other options, choices. As far as I can see they were testing the water and as far as I’m concerned, the right decision has been made.

“You can see right through pre-season that Jack Clarke is ultra confident at the moment, right at the top of his game. Hopefully he has more goals and assists in his boots for Sunderland this season."

What is the latest on Jack Clarke’s contract situation?

As reported by James Copley from the Sunderland Echo last week, Jack Clarke’s agent Ian Harte suggested on Twitter the winger would not a sign a new contract at the club, but has since deleted it.

With three years left on his current deal after signing permanently back in July 2022, concerns were raised among the Sunderland faithful about the future of their playmaker, with the former Leeds United and Sunderland left-back Harte hinting Clarke’s future lays elsewhere.

A Black Cats supporter named John Cant tagged Harte on his social media post saying: "Great news on Dan Ballard contract extension, would be great to now get Jack Clarke tied town.”

Harte responded by quoting the tweet and said: "I wish that was the case John but unfortunately not." accompanied by a zip face emoji.