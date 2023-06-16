Watford will be hoping this is another summer transfer window that passes by and sees them retain the services of Ismaila Sarr. In an ideal world, anyway.

Valerien Ismael is the new man in charge at Vicarage Road, and he will be hoping he can call upon the services of Sarr, who has been amongst Watford’s best players for the last few seasons.

What is the latest Ismaila Sarr transfer news?

Sarr joined Watford from French side Rennes for a club record fee in 2019, and while it’s been chaotic for Watford as a football club, Sarr has thrived on a personal level.

Watford suffered a disappointing campaign last season, and with only one year left on his current deal, the forward could look to move on this summer.

It was reported back in May by The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal, that the Watford man is expected to leave the club this summer.

Due to high interest and his contract, Watford know they can’t afford to let the winger run down his deal and leave the club for free.

Are AC Milan keen on Ismaila Sarr?

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian giants AC Milan are interested in signing Sarr this summer.

Milan had somewhat of a disappointing season in the 2022/23 campaign, as they couldn’t retain their Serie A title and finished fourth. They did manage to reach the Champions League semi-finals, though.

Now the Italians are keen to reinvest this summer and have identified Sarr as a potential option.

The winger’s contract is running out, and with this summer potentially the final chance Watford has of selling him for a fee, Milan are said to be at the front of the queue for his services.

How much do Watford want for Ismaila Sarr?

According to Jeunes Footeux, Watford are willing to sell Sarr this summer for a price of 20 million Euros.

If an offer was to arrive for the forward above that offer, then the Championship club would be willing to accept it, given the 25-year-old only has a year remaining on his deal.

This report also added that there is interest from Premier League side West Ham United, as well as Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side could lose winger Moussa Diaby this summer, as he was linked with a move to Manchester United, and may turn to Sarr. But the report stated back in May, that Sarr wasn’t a priority signing for the club.