A disappointing draw away at Cheltenham Town put an end to Ipswich Town's impressive run of victories in League One on Easter Monday.

Prior to the 1-1 draw, the Tractor Boys had won their last eight matches in the division, getting their automatic promotion hopes well and truly back on track.

Whilst that run is now over, though, the club do remain unbeaten in their last 13 league outings, and have as good a chance as any of going on to secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit third in the division, one point behind Plymouth Argyle and two points adrift of league leaders Sheffield Wednesday, whom they have a game in hand over.

Latest Ipswich Town transfer news

If the club do go on to achieve promotion to the Championship, be it automatically or via the play-offs, it seems they have ambitious transfer plans, with players already being eyed.

Indeed, that is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the club will spend big if they are playing in the second tier next season.

Highlighting their ambition, Nixon reports that Southampton striker Adam Armstrong is one of the summer targets currently being discussed.

Championship clubs should be on alert

Given Armstrong's pedigree at this level, it would certainly be a statement signing for Ipswich to make upon their return to the Championship.

Indeed, his record in his last two seasons in the division in 2019/20 and 2020/21 is very impressive.

During the 2019/20 season, for example, Armstrong netted 16 Championship goals, as well as turning creator on six occasions, taking his combined direct goal contributions for that season to 22.

He would better this the following campaign, though, netting an incredible 28 times and registering five assists to go with them.

That sort of form attracted Premier League clubs, hence he signed for Southampton that summer, although things haven't quite worked out at St. Mary's.

That is not to say this is an entirely realistic transfer for Ipswich to make.

It is probably deemed unrealistic as Armstrong will surely want to compete at the sharp end of the division if he is to drop back down to the second tier.

However, even if they miss out on the forward, the fact Ipswich are targeting players of his calibre tells us a lot about their future ambitions.

Indeed, they haven't been afraid to spend in League One when necessary and it seems that could be the case in the Championship, too.

Most clubs look to consolidate when promoted back to the second tier, but by the sounds of it, Ipswich want to be competing in the top half of the division instantly, at least signing players like Armstrong would suggest so.

For that reason, this latest transfer news should put Championship clubs on alert - if Ipswich are promoted, they are going to be a serious force to be reckoned with next season.