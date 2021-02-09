Latest Ipswich Town team news pre-Peterborough, what will the Tractor Boys XI look like tonight?

Ipswich Town will be looking to build on Saturday’s impressive win over Blackpool when they travel to take on Peterborough this evening.

The performance in the weekend win offered reasons for optimism among the Tractor Boys support, but they need to show a consistency, starting against a Posh side that are flying high in fourth.

So, it promises to be a tough test for Paul Lambert’s side, and here we look at the latest injury news impacting the Suffolk outfit going into the game.

Loan stars set to stay in XI

Bringing in Luke Matheson from Wolves and Troy Parrott from Tottenham in the January window was seen as a coup for Ipswich, and you could see why on Saturday.

The duo were handed their first starts for the new club, and they showed their quality straight away. Matheson was a constant threat down the right flank, whilst Parrott linked play well as the centre forward, so both should continue in the XI.

Can you name these 12 Ipswich Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this Ipswich player? Luke Chambers Will Norris Cole Skuse Alan Judge

Long-term injured duo remain out

There was positive news in the week as Cole Skuse revealed that he hopes to play again this season after having a knee operation just before the campaign started. Even though that was encouraging, he is still some way away from returning.

Kane Vincent-Young is another who has had an injury-hit season, and he too will miss out after it was revealed late last week that he faces another six weeks on the sidelines.

Few changes expected

As mentioned, Saturday’s win was a rare bright performance for the Tractor Boys, and with no new injury concerns from the game, you can’t imagine Lambert will make changes.

Matheson and Parrott are young, but they will be ready to play again, whilst Alan Judge impressed despite an inconsistent campaign.

So, we could see the same XI again, with James Norwood and Gwion Edwards two attacking options from the bench.