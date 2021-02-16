Latest Ipswich Town team news pre-Northampton, what will the Tractorboys XI look like tonight?

Ipswich Town will be seeking to get back on track this evening as Paul Lambert’s men play host to League One strugglers Northampton Town at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have experienced their fair share of inconsistencies in terms of results of late and fell foul once more last weekend as they lost away at Peterborough United, thus seeing them fall further down the league standings.

A victory against one of the division’s struggling sides tonight could see them back into the top half on goal difference and would come as another welcome boost to Lambert who continues to face pressure from the club’s supporters.

Are you Ipswich Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Tractorboys quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? James Norwood Teddy Bishop Gwion Edwards Kayden Jackson

Here, we take a look at the starting eleven that we believe the Scotsman will pluck for in Ipswich’s game against Northampton Town.

Tomas Holy will once again take his place between the sticks for the East Anglian club as they continue to boast one of the best defensive records in the entire division.

The same back four should also line up for the Tractor Boys this evening, with Lambert still having limited numbers of personnel available to him due to various injuries.

This therefore means that the home side could once again employ a midfield diamond in the centre of the park in order to dominate possession, whilst the likes of Gwion Edwards, Freddie Sears and Josh Harrop offer could alternatives off the bench.

Meanwhile Troy Parrott and James Norwood will continue to form a developing partnership up top, with the Tottenham Hotspur loanee having made his second start for his new club against Posh last time out.

In terms of injuries for the hosts, Toto Nsiala, Cole Skuse and James Wilson all continue to be sidelined, meaning that Ipswich will have to make do with what they have for a while longer at least as the pressure continues to mount on their manager.