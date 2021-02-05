Latest Ipswich Town team news pre-Blackpool, what will the Tractorboys XI look like tomorrow?

Ipswich Town will be looking end a three-game winless run on Saturday afternoon, as they host Blackpool at Portman Road.

Paul Lambert’s side have won just three of their last 12 league games in total, and go into the weekend 11th in the League One table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

As a result, the Tractorboys could do with a positive result here to boost their top-six hopes, although they may not be helped with that, by the injury issues currently affecting their squad, with a number of players suffering from fitness problems going into the game.

So just what is the latest in terms of team news for Ipswich going into that game, and how could they line-up as a result of that?

Here, we’ve taken a look in an attempt to get some idea.

Speaking ahead of this match with Blackpool, Ipswich first-team coach Matt Gill suggested that the club could look to play 4-4-2 going forward, as they aim to rectify their struggles in front of goal.

At other end of the pitch it should be Tomas Holy who continues between the posts for the Tractor Boys, as he has done for much of the league season so far.

In defence, it has been revealed this week that Kane Vincent-Young has suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles problem, with a jarred knee set to keep him out for another six weeks, meaning the arrival of Luke Matheson on loan from Wolves is a timely one.

Gill revealed Central defensive Toto Nsiala and James Wilson will not be ready to feature against Blackpool as they continue their recoveries from injury, although both a gradually making their returns to training, so Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden could link up in the centre of defence, with Myles Kenlock potentially continuing at left-back.

In midfield, Keanan Bennetts is set to feature for the club’s Under 23s against Watford on Friday as he works back to fitness after a groin injury that has kept him out since September.

Meanwhile, Preston loanee Josh Harrop only returned to training this week after a positive Covid-19 test so is not yet fit, while Teddy Bishop is suspended following his red card against Crewe last time out.

However, Ipswich could be boosted by the return of Jon Nolan, who is in contention for selection after a run that has seen him come in and out of the squad in recent weeks, while they have also seen Cole Skuse return to training after a knee injury that has kept him out since pre-season, although this game will undoubtedly come too soon for him.

Upfront, it is the arrival of Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham late in the January transfer window that has opened Ipswich up to the possibility of playing two up-top, with Kayden Jackson sitting out the second match of a three-game suspension following his sending off in the defeat to Sunderland.

Fellow striker Oli Hawkins will also be absent after knee surgery, while it remains to be seen if James Norwood will be fit to start having come off the bench against Crewe after a spell out through injury, meaning Freddie Sears could retain his place in the starting XI if necessary.