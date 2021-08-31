Latest Ipswich Town stance on Sam Morsy emerges

League One outfit Ipswich Town are still interested in a potential move for Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy this deadline day, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys completed their 18th signing of the summer this morning, announcing the return of Kosovan midfielder Bersant Celina who is likely to be a starter for Paul Cook’s side throughout the 2021/22 campaign, having impressed at Portman Road in the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign.

The 24-year-old is more of an advanced midfielder compared to Sam Morsy, although Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper and Tom Carroll have all arrived at the club and would give the Middlesbrough man a run for his money if he was to drop down a tier.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Ipswich Town won or lost more games against Norwich City? Won more Lost more

But after seeing Andre Dozzell, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Teddy Bishop and Flynn Downes all make the move away from Suffolk in the past few months, as part of a huge rebuild by manager Cook, the third-tier club seemingly believe they could benefit from Morsy’s signature.

However, this deal is likely to be difficult to conclude with just over five hours to go until the transfer window closes and the Egyptian international reported to be willing to fight for his place at the Riverside Stadium.

This despite enjoying a good relationship with Paul Cook from their time together at Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic. Boro are also said to be keen on securing a replacement for Morsy if he departs between now and the 11pm deadline, so this one could potentially go down to the wire.

The Verdict:

Despite recruiting several players of Championship calibre, including Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards, Tom Carroll and others, the Tractor Boys have endured a sticky start to the campaign and Cook could benefit from bringing in a player he knows well to steady the ship.

Morsy was Cook’s captain at both Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic – and would bring the experience and leadership required to the Ipswich Town dressing room to help the team jell together and climb their way up the table.

If the Suffolk side do finally click at some point during the campaign, they could be very exciting to watch after bringing in several high-quality individuals and you could argue the signing of the 29-year-old would mean they would need to make one less signing if they return to the Championship.

The midfielder has established himself as a solid second-tier player and with the prospect of potentially reaching the Premier League with Neil Warnock, it’s no surprise to hear the reports on him wanting to remain at the Riverside.

Ipswich have worked miracles during the transfer window, no one can argue that. But this addition may be just out of their reach with hours to go until the window closes.