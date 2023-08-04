Ipswich have received high praise on their return to the Championship with expectations high for the Tractor Boys.

Three years of mid-table frustration was mercifully brought to an end last season, Kieran McKenna guiding his side to automatic promotion in a hotly-contested bid for the top two spots.

A 96-point finish was just about enough to clinch second place, beating Sheffield Wednesday in the race to avoid the dreaded play-off drama.

Now, the only way is seemingly up for Ipswich, the Portman Road faithful hopeful of another blockbuster campaign - which ideally avoids a relegation battle.

The Suffolk-based club have opted against wholesale changes to the team which got them promoted while the return of George Hirst on a permanent deal is a welcomed decision.

The former Manchester United coach has favoured a younger approach. Cieran Slicker joins from Manchester City to bolster the goalkeeping department while Omari Hutchinson hopes to add some flair and creativity during his season-long loan from Chelsea.

Ipswich will be hoping to now follow in a similar path to Sunderland of last season, making the most of the promotion momentum in hopes of catapulting themselves into the play-off debate with a spot in the Premier League on the line - a division which Portman Road has missed for more than 20 years.

What has happened to Luke Chambers?

A staple of Ipswich’s identity during the 2010s era, long-serving defender Luke Chambers has retired. The former captain played just shy of 400 times for the club after joining the club from Nottingham Forest in 2012.

He went on to win the Player of the Year award in the 2018-19 season despite relegation and continued to ply his trade for the side in League One before a final venture with League Two outfit Colchester United, where he made 86 appearances in their quest for mid-table security.

A total of 871 appearances across all four clubs - including Northampton Town - the 37-year-old ranks seventh in the all-time EFL appearance leaderboards.

Ipswich eye up Tuanzebe move

Ipswich Town look to strengthen their defensive options as they plot a move for former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, according to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old represented the Red Devils 19 times in the top-flight while enjoying various Champions League outings since coming through the ranks at Old Trafford.

With game time limited, the former England youth international experienced three different loan spells with Aston Villa at both Premier League and Championship level, playing 25 times for the Second City club on their way to play-off glory in the 2018-19 season.

More recent spells, however, have proved less productive, making just one league appearance for Italian giants Napoli before playing four games for Stoke City earlier this year.

Now a free agent, the chance to play under McKenna could potentially sway Tuanzebe to take the plunge and earn regular game time for a side on the rise.

Who will be in goal for Ipswich on Saturday?

An injury to Christian Walton means McKenna has a big decision to make ahead of their trip to Ipswich.

Originally reported by Alan Nixon, the club announced the player will be sidelined for “quite a while” due to a plantar fascia injury.

The 27-year-old was in goal for all League One outings last campaign, boasting 22 clean sheets and the best defensive record in the division.

This could mean an extended run at the number one spot for either long-standing deputy Václav Hladký or 20-year-old Cieran Slicker, unless McKenna looks to make a move for another goalkeeper later this window.