Highlights Luton Town are interested in signing goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has expressed a desire to add 2-3 more players to the squad before the end of the transfer window. The club plans to be patient and selective in their recruitment process.

Ipswich Town is reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace player Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who had an impressive loan spell at Charlton. The club hopes that Crystal Palace will make him available for a move to the Championship.

It does not feel that long ago that Ipswich Town had just won promotion from League One to the Championship.

Yet, in just a few days' time, their Championship return will kick-off, with a tricky away trip to Sunderland up first.

As you can imagine, with the need to strengthen their squad ahead of moving up a division, it has been and continues to be a busy summer at Portman Road.

With that said, below, we've rounded up the latest news surrounding Ipswich Town.

Luton Town interested in signing Christian Walton

One big news story of late regarding Ipswich Town has revolved around goalkeeper Christian Walton.

As per a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon over the weekend, the Hatters have Walton on their hit list of goalkeeping transfer targets as they look to sign two players in the position this summer.

West Brom's Alex Palmer is reported to be one of their targets, whilst Walton is reported to be the consideration for the second signing in the position.

Of course, with Walton having had a spell at Ipswich on loan back in 2016/17 he is familiar with the club.

Nixon, though, does re-affirm that he is settled at Ispwich, so whether anything will come of this one or not remains to be seen.

Kieran McKenna on more Ipswich Town signings this summer

With just days until the club's first Championship clash, it appears Ipswich Town are not fully satisfied with their summer business.

Indeed, although the Tractor Boys have added four players so far this summer, it appears they plan to do more business in the coming weeks.

That is according to recent comments by Town boss Kieran McKenna, when he told the East Anglian Daily Times recently: "I think we pinpointed that (adding 2-3 more players) quite a while ago, but that ends the fixture part of pre-season, so it’s probably a good time to sit down and have a look.

Kieran McKenna will actively be looking for signings ahead of the Championship season

"I’ll get updated on where we’re at. We’ve said all along that we want to keep improving the squad, but we’ve also said that we have a good group of players here with chemistry and an understanding who are read to try and compete next season.

"It’s about bringing in the right players that we want to add to the group. We need to be patient with that, we need to work hard and we need to continue to try and work in that logical way."

Those comments came after club CEO Mark Ashton told TownTV, via EADT, on Friday: "There’s still a month left of the window.

"I actually don’t think the transfer window’s really come alight in the EFL as of yet.

"I think people are still waiting to see what some of the relegated and parachute clubs do but for us, we’re just getting on with our business.

“I think there’ll be two or three more at least coming in, but they have to be the right ones. Kieran (McKenna) won’t just take anyone, we’re very selective."

Ipswich Town interest in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Last but certainly not least, it has emerged that Ipswich Town hold an interest in Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Twitter, with the reporter stating that Ipswich were waiting to see if the player becomes available this summer.

Rak-Sakyi spent the 22/23 campaign out on loan at Charlton, where he impressed greatly.

Indeed, after 15 league goals and eight league assists for the Addicks, the logical step for the 20-year-old would be a step up to the Championship.

Ipswich are seemingly hoping Crystal Palace come to that conclusion and send him their way.