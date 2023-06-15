Ilias Chair was the standout player for Queens Park Rangers in what was an otherwise disappointing season for the West London club.

Chair scored five goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions and was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the World Cup at the back end of last year.

The 25-year-old's overall contribution for QPR during his entire career with the club so far has seen him collect 28 goals and 31 assists from 192 games, following his 2017 arrival from Lierse SK.

What's the latest with Chair's contract situation at QPR?

Chair signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with QPR in January 2021.

The Moroccan is under contract at Loftus Road until summer 2025. However, the club hold the option to extend that by an extra year.

His recent form has led to speculation surrounding his future with QPR, given how well he has performed in a struggling side.

Here, we've taken a look at everything we know so far about a potential switch away from Loftus Road, and the latest transfer news on the matter.

Could Aston Villa make a move for QPR's Ilias Chair?

There were reports from Football Insider late last year regarding a potential switch to Aston Villa, although a move failed to materialise during the January transfer window.

They are in the market for an attacking-midfielder, having been interested in Marco Asensio this window, per Fabrizio Romano, and perhaps a move for Chair may be revived later in the window.

Could Ilias Chair move to Leicester City?

A further report from Football Insider has claimed that Leicester City are resigned to losing England international James Maddison and that Chair fits the profile of a Maddison replacement.

Maddison has been linked with a switch to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur amongst other clubs in the Premier League.

Leicester are said to be "eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair" as the potential replacement and heir to Maddison's position in their team.

How much could Ilias Chair cost to buy?

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has spoken on the situation and explained his thoughts around a potential sale of Chair.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Chair has two years left on his current contract, so QPR will look for a sizeable fee for the Moroccan. It’s thought a fee of around £10 million would be accepted, this would give QPR much-needed funds to build a team to mount a challenge for promotion."