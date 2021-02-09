Latest Hull City team news pre-Lincoln, what will the Tigers XI look like tonight?

Hull City will be seeking to pick up a massive away win tonight at league leaders Lincoln City as the two sides go head to head in what is a highly anticipated top of the table clash.

The Tigers head into the game at the KCOM Stadium on the back of a shock loss away at League One strugglers Burton Albion and will know that they have to put in a much-improved performance tonight if they are to get anything against the Imps.

A win on home turf for Grant McCann’s men could move them level on points with the visitors at the third tier summit, whilst a defeat would really put Lincoln in the driving seat for the league title as we move towards the business end of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at how the Hull could line up for tonight’s crucial game against Lincoln City…

George Long will keep him place between the sticks, with the former AFC Wimbledon keeper having been ever present for the Tigers this term.

Josh Emmanuel and Reece Burke are expected to come into the back four alongside Callum Elder and Jacob Greaves as McCann looks to rotate his side once again.

In midfield, one change is expected from the team which fell to defeat at Burton with Sheffield United loanee Regan Slater likely to come in for the injured Richie Smallwood, with the skipper having been withdrawn through injury against the Brewers barely 20 minutes into the game.

Whilst up top it is expected that Malik Wilks and Daniel Crowley will slot in alongside Josh Magennis in a front three as the trio look to rediscover their potency in front of goal.

With regards to injuries, the Tigers will once again have to do without the services of Alfie Jones, Gavin Whyte and Tom Eaves, who all remain sidelined for now.