With two matches left to play in the Championship, against all odds, Huddersfield Town's survival is in their own hands.

Indeed, with a three point gap and a game in hand over Reading and the final relegation spot, a point for the Terriers against Sheffield United on Thursday would see them retain their second tier status.

If they lose, they will then have another opportunity to gain that point on the final day against the Royals.

However, given that match is against Reading, going into it needing anything would be a highly dramatic occasion.

Having said that, below, we've taken a quick look at the latest Huddersfield Town headlines.

Noel Hunt makes bold Neil Warnock claim

One headline surrounding the club heading into this week has been comments recently made by interim Reading boss Noel Hunt.

As per YorkshireLive, Hunt recently labelled Warnock as "the most successful EFL manager" of all time.

Hunt also revealed, via the same outlet, that Warnock is a manager he has long been in admiration of.

"He [Warnock] is a manager I’ve admired for a long time. I’m sure he’s got a lot of knowledge I can tap in on if I get a chance. I follow him on Twitter, I think he’s very entertaining. His stories are great," Hunt explained, via YorkshireLive.

"He knows the level, he knows the league, he’s experienced. I’m not going to sit here and disrespect someone like him, he’s done so much in this game and is someone I can look to and draw positivity from."

Another big headline surrounding the club was the return of goalkeeper Lee Nicholls at the weekend after the shot-stopper had been sidelined since January.

Speaking after his return, the Terriers keeper spoke out on the impact of Neil Warnock since his arrival.

"Since he's come in, he's made a massive difference. He had got the buzz back around the place and it's a good feeling. We all care, every single one of us," the Huddersfield keeper explained, via The Yorkshire Post.

"The dressing room is different. It is not one of those where people come in and don't care about what is going on. Every single one of us cares. The job is not done. Hopefully, we can get it done on Thursday. All the focus is on Thursday now."

Neil Warnock's play-off claim

In typical Neil Warnock fashion, the Terriers boss commented recently that he believed had he been at the club longer, they could be in the mix for the play-offs, never mind in the relegation battle.

Warnock believes that the league is very close, apart from league leaders Burnley.

Indeed, he was quoted by The Star as saying: "I think the lads have probably surprised themselves, we’ve got better players than what they were achieving.

"Sometimes you do under-achieve and they just need an arm around them. I’m glad I’ve come in and done my bit because we needed an old head.

“I think if I’d been there for three months we’d have had a good chance of the play-offs, as it’s such an open league apart from Burnley."