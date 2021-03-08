Latest Harvey Elliott footage at Blackburn is likely to excite Liverpool fans

You don’t see many 17-year-old players loaned out to the Championship so early in their careers, but that’s exactly what has happened to young Liverpool talent Harvey Elliott this season.

Elliott arrived at the Reds from Fulham in 2019, not long after becoming the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League at just 16 years and 30 days old.

Despite being generally a player for Liverpool’s under-23 squad, Elliott made appearances in the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup for the first team in his debut season, showing how highly Jurgen Klopp rates his talents.

But youngsters have to start getting regular senior football at some point, and Elliott has been getting it earlier than most as Blackburn Rovers were entrusted with developing the winger.

If anyone had any doubts over whether he’d make an impact in men’s football at 17 years old, they were quickly silenced, and as of now Elliott has scored five times and assisted nine goals in 29 Championship outings.

There’s certainly no limit to what he can do and he’s only improving with every passing game – but it’s what he’s done in training this week with Rovers that has caught Liverpool’s fans eyes.

Elliott posted footage on his Instagram account of a full 11-a side practice game where he lobs the goalkeeper from just inside his own half, and has left Liverpool fans speechless with the kind of talent that is in his left foot.

Harvey Elliott scores ridiculous chip in Blackburn training 🔥😲 Remember the name 🔥 [Instagram:HarveyElliot07] #LFC pic.twitter.com/m8tfxc8Fp2 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 8, 2021

The Verdict

Obviously this was just a training game, but even having the audacity to try that against his own team-mates shows the confidence that Elliott exudes.

He’s performed similar feats of magic in competitive action as well this season – such as when he skinned multiple Norwich defenders before sliding the ball past the goalkeeper.

He’s unlikely to be at Rovers next season and it would be no shock to see Klopp have him in and around the first team in the 2021/22 campaign now he’s gained some experience in senior football, so Blackburn fans – enjoy Elliott whilst you can.