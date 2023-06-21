Following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League, a number of the club's top players are expected to depart the King Power Stadium.

One of those is the club's current number seven, Harvey Barnes.

Barnes came through the youth ranks at the club, but this summer will surely see him leave.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly good enough to play in the Premier League, and individually, despite his side going down, he did not have too much of a bad season, scoring 13 goals in 34 Premier League matches.

With Barnes' future up in the air, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding him of late.

Below, we've looked at the very latest being reported on what could be next for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal join Harvey Barnes race

One report to surface very recently regarding Barnes suggests that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have joined the race to sign the 25-year-old.

Indeed, the Daily Mail claim that the Gunners are one of the sides interested in him this summer.

Some reports suggest that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have joined the race to sign Harvey Barnes this summer.

Of course, this was an interesting link due to Barnes also being touted for a potential move to Arsenal's North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Do Arsenal have other priorities?

Whilst Arsenal's interest has been reported, though, and there have been claims that they have joined the race to sign Barnes, other reports are not so certain.

Indeed, as per Ben Jacobs via Caught Offside, whilst Arsenal are monitoring Barnes, they have not joined the race to sign him.

Barnes netted 13 Premier League goals in 2022/23.

Indeed, the report claims that the Gunners have three other priorities in the transfer market at the moment.

Those players are said to be Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

West Ham bid for Barnes expected

Alongside Spurs and Arsenal, another side in the Premier League to be linked with a move for Barnes this summer is West Ham United.

David Moyes' side are fresh off winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, and could offer Barnes the chance to play Europa League football next season.

Some reports suggest David Moyes' West Ham are set to make Leicester an offer.

When it comes to the Hammers, exWHUemployee is a top source, and they report that the Hammers are expected to make a bid for Barnes.

Indeed, on The West Ham Way Podcast, exWHUemployee said, via WestHamZone: "Barnes is the number one target for that position I can assure you."

“Moyes is a huge admirer and a bid for him is expected, although nothing submitted as yet. We also face stiff competition from Aaron Villa, Newcastle and Spurs.”

Be sure to keep an eye on FLW in the coming days and weeks to keep up with the latest on Barnes' future.