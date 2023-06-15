Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes may be looking to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer after performing reasonably well last season.

Recording 13 goals and three assists in 40 competitive appearances for the Foxes, he didn't deserve to be relegated but may have done enough during the 2022/23 campaign to earn himself a move away from the Midlands outfit.

He is just one of many key players who could be on their way out of the club with Youri Tielemans already confirmed to be departing and James Maddison and Timothy Castagne being linked with exits.

According to Football Transfers, Barnes' expected transfer value is €40.3m at this stage and that doesn't come as a surprise considering he still has two years left on his contract.

That will allow Leicester to demand a sizeable amount for him - but what's the latest news on his future? We take a look at some key bits of news below.

Who is leading the race for Harvey Barnes?

The Telegraph believe West Ham United are currently in pole position to sign Barnes ahead of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

That may come as a surprise considering the latter two probably have the ability to pay a sizeable amount for the Englishman - but the Hammers are ahead of those two and are could start the bidding war at around £30m.

Leicester reportedly value Barnes at £40m, but it remains to be seen whether they can secure that sort of fee following their relegation, something that has probably weakened their stance at the negotiating table with the player potentially pushing for a move.

Further West Ham transfer development

With the Hammers' recruitment team still finalising their plans for the summer, they are expected to complete transfer deals for targets including Barnes and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse later on in the window. That's according to the Daily Mail.

David Moyes' side certainly seem to be targeting the relegated sides in their quest to bring fresh blood in - and could have plenty of money to sign a few top-quality players with Declan Rice potentially leaving this summer.

The sale of rice would give Moyes plenty to spend - and you feel he's likely to be trusted with that money after guiding his team to success in the Conference League.

Will Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes this summer?

The Daily Mail also believes Newcastle won't be making a move for Barnes this summer.

Eddie Howe's side are admirers of the 25-year-old, but they believe Anthony Gordon will step up to the plate and become a key man next term.

As well as this, the Magpies only have £75m to spend this summer and with Leicester likely to demand a sizeable amount, the Leicester man would take up a considerable chunk of their transfer budget.