Leicester City fans will have been expecting it, but the departure of Harvey Barnes on top of James Maddison leaving earlier in the window will still hurt them.

Barnes has been at the club since the age of nine and progressed through their academy ranks, making his debut in 2016 at the age of just 18.

Loan moves to EFL clubs toughened him up and for the last few years he has been one of the most effective wingers in the entire Premier League, with little blame attached to his efforts for Leicester being relegated to the Championship.

With just two weeks to go before the EFL season kicks off, Leicester are now set to lose Barnes, who has agreed to sign for a UEFA Champions League club.

Newcastle agree deal for Barnes

It has been in the works for many weeks, but on Wednesday night a deal was finally agreed to take Barnes to Newcastle United.

As reported by The Athletic, United and Leicester had agreed terms for the 25-year-old, who has just the one cap for the England national team, although the deal is not done yet.

Personal terms were yet to be agreed at the time but not thought to be an issue, but Barnes was one of Newcastle top targets this summer and has been pushed through with Allan Saint-Maximin poised for a move to Saudi Arabia.

That will mean Barnes will compete with Anthony Gordon for a spot in Howe's starting 11 off the left hand side, although he can also play on the right as well.

Size of transfer fee for Barnes revealed

The amount of money that Leicester would want for Barnes has been somewhat up for debate this summer, with a reduced fee expected by some due to the Foxes' relegation.

James Maddison went to Tottenham for £40 million but he was in the last year of his contract - Barnes still has two years remaining on his current deal so there is less pressure from City to sell up.

Claims were made that Leicester could ask for a fee in excess of £50 million still for the winger, who scored 13 times in the Premier League last season despite suffering relegation, but per The Athletic, the money agreed to take Barnes to St James' Park is in the region of £38 million.

That is still a fair price for Leicester to accept for one of their prized assets, and a lot of that money should and probably will go into Enzo Maresca's transfer kitty in order to strengthen his squad.

Barnes pictured on Tyneside ahead of move

It will now not be long before Barnes' move is confirmed by both clubs as footage has been captured of the wide player leaving Newcastle's training base today, presumably after completing a medical and signing contracts.

Magpies supporters are now anticipating an official announcement for their latest recruit as Barnes gets an immediate return to the top flight of English football.