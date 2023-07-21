Highlights Coventry face a battle to keep hold of Gustavo Hamer as Burnley show serious interest; he was an outstanding signing for the Sky Blues last season.

Mark Robins admits that interest in Hamer was inevitable; they want to tie him down to a new contract but know it will be difficult.

Burnley is pushing to get a deal done for Hamer, offering £8m plus two players; Coventry wants £15m for the midfielder and is willing to stand firm.

Coventry City face a battle to keep hold of Gustavo Hamer this summer, with Burnley the latest club to show a serious interest in the midfielder.

The former Zwolle man has been an outstanding signing for the Sky Blues, and he enjoyed his best season for the club last time out, as he hit double figures for both goals and assists as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final.

However, defeat to Luton Town at Wembley meant Coventry were always vulnerable to losing Hamer this summer, as he has entered the final year of his contract. And, here we rundown the latest transfer news involving the classy 26-year-old…

Mark Robins makes Hamer admission

In an ideal world, Coventry would tie Hamer down to a new contract, but they know that will be difficult. So, Robins has been honest with the support, as he insisted to Coventry Live that interest in the player was inevitable.

“There’s speculation about Gus, but it’s obvious speculation. He was the best midfield player, for me, in the Championship last season - 100 percent. He scored goals, added goals to his game and looked a real threat. Obviously he scored his goal at Wembley and then his injury cost us the final, and we just couldn’t get over the line.

“Look, that’s something that he knows where we stand (new contract) and he knows where he stands, and we just get on with things. There’s a massive respect there from him. He respects everything we do and have done for him, and continue to do.”

Burnley look to move ahead in race for Hamer

There are several clubs watching Hamer, with FLW confirming that he is someone Leeds admire, whilst Fulham are also keeping tabs on the player.

But, it’s Burnley who are pushing to get a deal done the most. They had lodged a bid for Hamer, which was turned down, that saw them offer £8m plus two players, believed to be Luke McNally and Bobby Thomas.

Coventry are in negotiations for the latter with the Clarets, with a deal now agreed, but talks will continue over Hamer between the clubs.

Coventry want £15m for Gustavo Hamer

Having proven himself as one of the best players in the Championship last season, it’s no surprise that the SKy Blues want big money for their key man.

Of course, his contract situation does change things, as Hamer could agree a pre-contract with clubs in January, whilst he would depart on a free in 12 months time if nothing changes, which the Midlands club won’t want to happen. With that in mind, it’s thought that Coventry want £15m for Hamer.

That seems a fair deal considering his age and pedigree, along with taking into account his contract length.

New owner Doug King proved with Viktor Gyokeres, who was in exactly the same position, that he wouldn’t be bullied in the market, with Sporting CP eventually paying £20m to land the striker. So, you would expect him to stand firm with Hamer as well, and those two sales will no doubt fund the new recruits at the CBS Arena this summer.