With one-year remaining on his Coventry City contract heading into the summer, midfielder Gus Hamer was always going to be a player to attract transfer interest.

After a fine season in the Championship for the Sky Blues last campaign, that has proved to be the case, with multiple Premier League sides linked with the 26-year-old's signature, as well as one Championship outfit.

Here at FLW, for example, we reported back in June that Leeds United were keen on a move for the midfielder this summer, and more recently, Fulham and Burnley have been linked with a move for the midfield ace.

He remains a Coventry City player for now, but this does look as though it is one that could rumble on right up until the transfer deadline.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up some of the latest news on Gus Hamer's and things that could affect his future.

In the very latest update on Hamer's future, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has once again been discussing what Gus Hamer'd future could hold with the club.

Naturally, Robins has been having to field question after question regarding the midifleder's future lately and that was no different over the weekend.

Indeed, when asked by CoventryLive if there were any update on the Brazilian-born player’s situation, whether anything has developed since he was last asked on Tuesday night, Robins said: “Nothing at all and I honestly don’t expect anything to happen. And I will be glad if it doesn’t.”

CoventryLive then pushed further, asking if Hamer's chances of signing a new deal with Coventry were more likely the longer this saga over his future continued, to which Robins replied: "Who knows, who knows... But the thing with Gus is that I will keep talking to him and working towards a solution for everybody; the best for everybody and hopefully that will be him staying.”

Robins is then said to have cheekifully added: “We love him, the fans love him and he should commit the rest of his career to us.”

Of course, despite the ongoing transfer speculation, Gus Hamer is still recovering from the injury that saw him limp off in the Championship play-off final back in May.

Hamer returned to action for the first time on Saturday since that match, when he suffered ankle ligament damage.

45 minutes under his belt on Saturday will now hopefully be the real start of his pre-season, with boss Mark Robins providing a small update on his fitness after the friendly versus Shrewsbury.

On Hamer's fitness, Robins told CoventryLive: "He got half a game and he’s not really trained so you can see that he’s not in shape yet because he’s been out since the play-off final.”

Coventry City's valuation of Gus Hamer

Last but not least, in the last week or so, reports have claimed to know the sort of value that Coventry City are looking to get for Hamer this summer.

Indeed, the Daily Mail have claimed that the Sky Blues rate their midfielder at £15 million.

We must not forget that Hamer does only have one-year remaining on his contract, which no doubt affects this valuation.

Given the riches on offer in the Premier League, the interested clubs mentioned above look like they are going to have to put their money where their mouths are if they want to bring Hamer to their club this summer.