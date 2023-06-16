West Bromwich Albion could face the possibility of needing to cash in on players during the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The Baggies didn't exactly spend too much money last term, but they did reportedly fork out around £7m to recruit Daryl Dike and with the club failing to secure promotion, they will need to ensure their costs aren't too high going into the 2023/24 season.

That's the only way they will be able to ensure that they can remain within the EFL's financial rules and with that, make sure they can continue operating freely in the transfer market without any restrictions.

Two positive factors work may work in their favour. Firstly, Albion have shown that they can work well within a limited budget, with John Swift and Jed Wallace both arriving for free last summer along with Okay Yokuslu, who has been an excellent addition as expected.

They also have assets they can sell for a decent amount of money this summer - and one of those assets is Grady Diangana.

West Brom's transfer stance on Grady Diangana

The Sunday People (paper edition 11/6; page 61) believe Albion is ready to listen to offers for the former West Ham man during this window.

Considering he has failed to live up to expectations since his £18m move from the Hammers back in 2020, it comes as no surprise that he has been made available and they will be looking to generate a decent fee for him.

Unfortunately, he hasn't done enough since his time at The Hawthorns to justify his price tag, so the Baggies need to be prepared to make a big loss on the 25-year-old if they cash in between now and the end of the current window.

What did Carlton Palmer say about the potential sales of Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea?

Although some supporters may not be too bothered about the potential departure of Diangana, many are concerned about the possibility of O'Shea leaving.

And former England international Palmer believes it would be a mistake to sell either, labelling the winger as one of the Baggies' best players.

After hearing the news that both players had been made available, Palmer told FLW: "Once again, West Brom are set to sell two of their best players - Diangana and O'Shea this summer - supposedly to balance the books.

"This will be disappointing for the fans to see - it just shows they're a selling club.

"Right before the new season you want fans to be optimistic and show that you've got a chance of promotion.

"I do believe this is a mistake - O'Shea is a product of the academy and he's now a fully-fledged international, whilst Diangana was brought from West Ham and helped the club to get promoted in 2020 and he was one of the stars.

"These players are young and if you do get promoted then they're only going to be worth more money, so you should be wanting to keep them."

What is Grady Diangana's estimated wage and expected transfer value?

According to Capology, Diangana earns an estimated £20,385 per week and that's a sizeable amount for a player in the Championship.

With this, it comes as no shock that the club are happy to listen to offers for him - but how much should they expect to receive if they did sell the 25-year-old this summer?

Football Transfers have revealed that his expected transfer value, which is calculated based on different factors and is measured over a period of time to see how a player's value goes up and down, is currently €4.3m.

That comes to around £3.68m in pounds.