It remains to be seen if winger Grady Diangana will still be plying his trade at West Brom when the new Championship campaign gets underway in a couple of weeks, with his future at The Hawthorns rather uncertain at this moment in time.

The 31-year-old appeared 31 times in the league last time out, with 21 of these coming in the form of starts, chipping in with four goals and registering a further three assists, during a season where he was unable to have as much of an impact as he has done in other campaigns.

It was seen a big blow to West Ham United when the Baggies secured the signing of the talented winger, with Diangana arriving at West Brom on a permanent deal in 2020, penning down a five-year deal in the process.

The Baggies will be striving to mount a promotion push during the upcoming Championship campaign and at this point, it is difficult to try and determine whether or not Diangana will be a part of Carlos Corberan’s plans in the Midlands

Whilst we wait and see how Diangana’s situation at West Brom plays out over what remains of this summer transfer window, here, we take a look at the latest news surrounding the 25-year-old and his potential exit…

What is the latest transfer news concerning West Brom winger Grady Diangana?

West Brom’s early summer stance

Earlier in the summer transfer window, a report from Sunday People suggested that the Baggies would listen to offers for influential pair Dara O'Shea and Grady Diangana.

The former has already completed a multi-million move away from The Hawthorns, with Premier League-bound Burnley picking up the Irish centre-back.

The report revealed that West Brom were keen on balancing the books by selling two of their most prized assets, although it is expected that they will still have a high valuation of the 25-year-old.

Championship interest surfaces in the West Brom winger

A more recent update from journalist Darren Witcoop has suggested that the stance at Albion has not changed, even with the O'Shea sale, as he has claimed that the Baggies are still looking to generate funds through player sales.

According to Witcoop, who called Cardiff City swooping for Karlan Grant, Darnell Furlong, like Diangana is attracting interest, although there was no indication as to which clubs are keeping tabs on the pair.

Witcoop's update also revealed that Cedric Kipre's future is up in the air at present.

Transfer insider suggests Leeds United as an ideal destination

According to a report from the Express & Star, Leeds United are one of several Championship clubs who are keeping an eye on the exciting winger ahead of the start of the new second tier season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones spoke to Give Me Sport about Leeds' interest in the 25-year-old and said that he could be an ideal Wilfried Gnonto replacement if the winger is to depart Elland Road in what remains of this window.

The aforementioned report from the Express & Star states that West Brom will not be forced to sell cheap, which could be somewhat of a stumbling block for the Whites.