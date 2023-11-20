Highlights Everton has been slapped with a ten-point penalty due to an alleged breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Leeds United and Burnley are believed to have triggered the investigation into Everton with a joint letter.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto have been linked with a move to Everton, but the charges could complicate any potential transfers.

It has been revealed that Everton have been handed a ten point penalty after an independent commission hearing on their alleged breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

A joint letter from Leeds United’s Angus Kinnear and Burnley’s Alan Pace is thought to have prompted the Premier League’s investigation into Everton, according to The Athletic.

However, the deduction is still subject to appeal, which Everton have indicated they will utilise. The Toffees have dropped from 14th in the table into the relegation zone as a result of this penalty, with the gap to safety now two points.

It has previously been reported that the Whites were threatening legal action against the Merseyside club should they be found guilty of the Premier League’s rules.

Now, Leicester City, Southampton, and the Clarets are thought to also be involved in any potential legal case. That's according to the Daily Mail, Burnley, Leeds and Leicester are set to make their intentions to sue Everton clear to the tune of £300 million.

Could this have any further impact for Everton?

Of course, such a deduction could have lasting repercussions for Everton, with relegation now far more of a concern than it was previously.

Not only that, but the financial implications if they avoid the drop leave them in a difficult situation, perhaps not knowing what might be to come in terms of payouts to some of their rivals who are attempting to sue the club.

Leeds are one of those named as directly affected, but the impact for Daniel Farke's side runs deeper, given some of their players have been linked with a move to Goodison Park since relegation to the second tier.

The two Leeds players in question who Everton have been keen to sign are Willy Gnonto and Jack Harrison. Here, we outline the situation regarding the duo.

Will Everton sign Jack Harrison permanently?

Journalist Paul Brown believes Leeds will demand £30 million for Harrison from Everton this summer, but does not think Sean Dyche's side will be able to afford that sort of fee.

Everton completed the signing of Harrison in the summer on a season-long loan from Leeds. Aston Villa made a late move to sign the 26-year-old, but the Toffees won the race. A move to be made permanent has now been made more difficult now that these charges have been put in place.

He has started well with his new club, having made eight appearances for Everton, scoring once and assisting a further three times. Harrison is under contract until 2028 at Elland Road.

According to The Athletic, the winger will be allowed to go back out on loan again, but it is contingent on whether his parent club remain in the Championship due to the terms agreed in his contract, which could be Everton's best hope of extending his future on Merseyside.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Mönchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Are Everton still interested in Willy Gnonto?

Gnonto is looking unlikely to make an exit from West Yorkshire in January as things stand, according to Give Me Sport.

A saga involving Gnonto transpired in the summer, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

The 20-year-old then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

The Italian has reportedly attracted the interest of Roma and Lazio and that isn't a major surprise considering the youngster has featured for his country at senior international level. Everton are also believed to have retained their interest, and it remains to be seen whether they make a fresh January move for him.

Football Insider has since claimed that that Gnonto is not happy with how things are going for him, after he has had to settle for a spot on the bench since his return from injury, due to the good form of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James.

Sky Sports have also claimed that Everton actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but slowly rose to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons. However, that sort of cash is unlikely to be available in January, strengthening Leeds' chances of retaining him at Everton's expense.

The financial implications of these sanctions could be significant for Everton, but also for Leeds heading into January and the summer as well.