Everton are set to step up their interest in signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City, giving Leeds United renewed hope of retaining Willy Gnonto.

According to Ignazio Genuardi, the Toffees are set to prioritise the signing of the Nigerian following the failure to secure any of their alternative targets, such as Gnonto.

Everton have added an attacker to their ranks this summer, having confirmed the signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan for the season, which may have handed a boost to Leeds and their chances of retaining Gnonto this summer.

It had been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the Whites, but the bid was quickly knocked back by the West Yorkshire outfit.

The Premier League side have also looked at signing Moussa Dembele and El Bilal Touré, but were unable to make a satisfying enough offer to get either move over the line, which is much the same as the Italian international.

Could Everton moving for Iheanacho boost Leeds' chances of keeping Gnonto?

Of course, the two are not exactly the same profile of player, although both are attackers who can play a few positions in the forward line.

Iheanacho is predominantly a central player, who can operate as a striker, secondary-striker, or even as more of a natural attacking-midfielder. Whereas, Gnonto is a winger or secondary-striker, and has played both positions to a high level in England and Switzerland.

It is possible that Leeds have priced Everton out of a move for Gnonto, forcing them to look into alternative forward options such as Leicester's forward.

Iheanacho will likely be considerably cheaper, as the 26-year-old is not only much older than Gnonto, but is also into the final year of his deal, and Leicester are likely to be keen to sell to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

The Italian signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day last summer for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail. The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal, meaning Leeds still have him under contract until 2027 at Elland Road.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has also outlined earlier in the summer that Leeds are intent on keeping the Italian for their promotion push in the Championship, he said: "His performances latterly were flat and off the boil but Gnonto was a revelation generally and a surprise package after arriving on deadline day last September from Switzerland’s FC Zurich. Lots of clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old, including several back home in Italy, and his value has risen sharply but Leeds will fight to cling onto him. At his best, he has the attributes to be a cut above in the EFL."

Gnonto is also a player with a lot of potential, but is unrefined at the present moment, and perhaps Iheanacho makes more sense to the Toffees as a sure thing who can slot into their team and make an even more immediate impact, in spite of the Italian international having a higher ceiling.

He didn't feature regularly from the start for Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce last season, but picked up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

However, Iheanacho has already played 196 games at Premier League level, scoring 42 goals and collecting a further 28 assists, too.

Sean Dyche evidently wants more forwards to bolster his attacking options, and perhaps the good news for Leeds fans is that his and Everton's attentions are focused on Iheanacho now.