Highlights Leeds United's Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton but the recent ten-point deduction has changed Everton's outlook on pursuing a permanent deal for him.

Harrison has had a positive start to life at Everton, contributing with a goal and three assists in eight appearances.

The future of Harrison at Leeds is uncertain, but Leeds have coped well without him due to the strong performances of Summerville and James.

Leeds United and Everton are two clubs that have endured contrasting fortunes in the last year or so, with the Whites relegated back to the Championship at the Toffees' expense back in May.

However, Daniel Farke's side have now got to grips with the second tier after a chaotic summer, which saw a mass turnover of players, and currently sit third in the league, having lost just twice since the closure of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, despite picking up a cluster of encouraging results, Sean Dyche's men were hit with a significant blow of a ten point deduction, which sent the Goodison Park outfit to the bottom of the Premier League - a case which could have major ramifications for Leeds among other clubs who were relegated during Everton's two seasons of staving off the relegation trap door.

One man who swapped West Yorkshire for Merseyside in the summer is winger Jack Harrison, and a new stance has been revealed regarding his potential whereabouts at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

What is the latest regarding Jack Harrison's situation?

Harrison, 27, made the loan move from Elland Road to Goodison Park two weeks into Leeds' Championship campaign after featuring 36 times and recording 12 goal contributions in Leeds' relegation season.

The deal for the winger did not include an option-to-buy clause, but it's thought there is a release clause that can be triggered to make the move permanent.

However, it was revealed on Sunday morning by FootballInsider that the ten-point deduction has changed their outlook on pursuing a deal for Harrison, despite his positive start to life at his new side.

"There is a release clause in his Leeds contract which can be activated during the length of his temporary spell at Goodison Park.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Everton are not currently looking to do so after their bombshell 10-point deduction."

What has Jack Harrison said about Everton's current situation?

In eight appearances in the Premier League and Carabao Cup so far, Harrison has made eight appearances, scoring once and adding another three assists, aiding a collection of 14 points before the deduction came into play on November 17th.

He believes his new teammates have used the scenario as extra motivation ahead of their upcoming fixture with Manchester United.

"I'm probably more surprised by the reaction of the players. Everyone, I think, is in such a good place mentally and it's generating this feeling of even though we've had 10 points deducted and you can throw that at us, but we're going to come back twice as hard and do everything to come back twice as stronger." He told BBC Sport.

Is there a future for Jack Harrison at Leeds United?

As Everton are unlikely to pursue a deal for Harrison given their current circumstances, it begs the question as to what the future holds for Harrison at the end of his loan spell.

It's fair to say that Leeds have coped well without his services, such is the scintillating form of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James, who, like Harrison, has the ability to operate on either flank.

If the Whites failed in their pursuit of a return to the Premier League, then perhaps Harrison would depart, although it could be a sensible option for Farke to keep him around the squad as an experienced head.