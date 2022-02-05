Latest: Early Sunderland team news ahead of Doncaster clash

Sunderland will be looking to get their push for promotion to the Championship back on track on Saturday afternoon, as they host Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

This is the Black Cats’ first match since their 6-0 humiliation at Bolton last weekend, that prompted the sacking of Lee Johnson as manager.

The club are still searching for Johnson’s replacement, and in the mean time, this will present a chance for those players at the club to show their own reaction to the events of past week.

Despite that result against Bolton, Sunderland still go into this game third in the League One table, two points off the automatic promotion places, albeit having played more games than league leaders Rotherham and Wigan.

Have these 25 former Sunderland players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Grant Leadbitter? Yes No

For their part, Doncaster go into the weekend bottom of the third-tier standings, 11 points from safety, having been thrashed 5-0 by Rotherham in midweek.

In terms of team news, the Black Cats may well make changes as they target a reaction to that defeat by Bolton.

Interim manager Mike Dodds, will however, still be unable to call upon Bailey Wright at centre back, who is thought to be a week away from returning to action. Tom Flanagan meanwhile, has also departed at the back for Sunderland, after completing a deadline day move to Shrewsbury.

Elsewhere, midfielders Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady, as well as goalkeeper Lee Burge, are all still unavailable.

Having completed a deadline move from Fleetwood Town, midfielder Jay Matete could be in line to make his first appearance for Sunderland this afternoon.

It is likely though, that much of the focus will be on Jermain Defoe’s potential presence in the matchday squad.

The veteran striker completed his return to the Stadium of Light earlier this week, and could potentially make an emotional second Sunderland debut against Doncaster on Saturday.