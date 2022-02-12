Latest: Early Sunderland team news ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash

A new era begins for Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, as Alex Neil takes charge of his first game as the club’s manager.

That comes with a trip to Plough Lane to face AFC Wimbledon, in a match that could have significant implications at both ends of the League One table.

Having lost their last three games, the Black Cats go into this having slipped to fourth in the standings, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and having played more games than league leaders Rotherham and Wigan.

By contrast, AFC Wimbledon have failed to win any of their last 12 games in all competitions, a run that has seen them slip to 20th in the standings, just one points clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, this is a game that those of a Sunderland persuasion may be expecting to claim all three points from, as Neil looks to get his time as the club’s manager off to the perfect start.

In terms of team news, it appears there no fresh injury concerns for the Black Cats from their defeat at Cheltenham last time out, although there are still several players Neil will be unable to call upon for this one.

Bailey Wright remains absent for the time being, but could return next week against MK Dons. Elsewhere, Anthony Patterson is expected to continue in goal with Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge still out.

Meanwhile, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady are nearing a return to fitness after several months with shoulder and knee issues respectvely, while it remains to be seen if Lynden Gooch features here after missing that defeat to Cheltenham.

On-loan Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, and defensive duo Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli, remain longer term absences for Sunderland.

The Black Cats may be hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture here, with a Carl Winchester goal giving them a 1-0 win over the Dons at the Stadium of Light back August.