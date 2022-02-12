Latest: Early QPR team news ahead of Barnsley clash

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to 2022 in the Championship when they take on struggling Barnsley this afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s side have been superb this season and they currently sit fourth in the table ahead of the trip to Oakwell, with automatic promotion a realistic possibility for the R’s.

And, they will fancy their chances against a Barnsley side that have been dismal this season, having won just two of their 29 games.

Nevertheless, Warburton won’t allow complacency to creep in for the Londoners, whilst the players will be aware this is a fixture QPR haven’t won in the last five.

Pleasingly for the R’s though, the boss has a full squad to choose from. There had been doubts about Stefan Johansen, who was forced off in the draw with Middlesbrough, but he has travelled today.

However, Jeff Hendrick and Luke Amos are pushing for starts, so Warburton could choose to make changes in the middle of the park.

Elsewhere, another tough call facing the boss is in goal. David Marshall has done well since arriving from Derby but number one Seny Dieng has returned and trained after being part of the Senegal squad that made history by winning the African Cup of Nations.

The entertaining draw against Boro came on Wednesday so there is a strong possibility that Warburton will choose to freshen things up in various positions. Overall though, the squad is in great shape going into this game where QPR will look to continue their promotion push by picking up three crucial points.

