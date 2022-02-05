Latest: Early Plymouth Argyle team news ahead of Chelsea clash in FA Cup

Loanee Steven Sessegnon could be in line for his first appearance for Plymouth Argyle as the League One side travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Premier League side Chelsea.

The 21-year-old hadn’t made a single senior appearance for parent club Fulham before his move to Home Park, so it remains to be seen whether he will be deemed fit enough to start in the English capital.

In his pre-match press conference, manager Steven Schumacher stated the young defender was brought in to compete with Joe Edwards for the right wing-back spot, although he also didn’t rule out the possibility of playing Sessegnon on the left either, potentially putting Conor Grant’s starting place at risk.

The wide man’s arrival isn’t the only boost for the Pilgrims though, with midfielder Adam Randell expected to have been released from the shackles of concussion protocols on Thursday ahead of this tie, allowing him to train prior to this clash.

This potential return would be a real boost for the third-tier outfit considering the 21-year-old has started his side’s last four league games in the middle of the park, winning just four points from a possible 12 in the process but managing to get on the scoresheet in their 4-2 loss against Lincoln City last month.

He was withdrawn during the interval in last weekend’s match against Doncaster Rovers after sustaining a head blow – but doesn’t seem to have been affected too badly and will be delighted to be involved in what will be one of the biggest games of his career thus far.

Because of this return, only two players look set to be in the treatment room for the time being, with Brendan Galloway’s injury troubles returning to haunt him once again and George Cooper joining him as a fellow long-term absentee.

It remains to be seen what team Schumacher will field with a busy League One fixture list to contend with – but with the Pilgrims out of the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy and with a Premier League giant as their opponents – a strong side is likely to be revealed ahead of kick off here.