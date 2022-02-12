Latest: Early Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Stoke clash

Nottingham Forest will look to continue their fine form when they take on Stoke City this afternoon at a sold-out City Ground.

The work Steve Cooper has done with the Reds since succeeding Chris Hughton has been nothing short of remarkable, with Forest having gone from bottom of the table to sixth under his guidance.

When you add in famous cup wins over Arsenal and Leicester, momentum is building around the club but Cooper’s focus will only be on Stoke.

Pleasingly for the boss, there are no fresh injury concerns after the impressive win at Blackburn in the week, with Alex Mighten even returning to training ahead of this game, although he is not expected to be involved just yet.

That means Lewis Grabban is the only long-term absentee, with the striker sidelined for around eight weeks.

Despite the huge win in the week, Cooper could make changes today. He went with a 3-5-2 at Ewood Park, but Philip Zinckernagel will be hoping to feature if the former Swansea chief makes a slight tweak and reverts to a 3-4-3 with the side at home today.

However, that would mean leaving out one of Jack Colback, James Garner or Ryan Yates, all who excelled against Rovers.

Elsewhere, Keinan Davis is set to lead the line, whilst Brennan Johnson will hope to continue his brilliant run of form that has seen him emerge as one of the most exciting players in the Championship right now.

Overall, Forest are in a good position going into this game both in terms of their recent run and the squad Cooper has to choose from.

The boss may be mindful that the players but in a massive shift on Wednesday but you would expect minimal changes as the East Midlands outfit look continue their march up the table.

