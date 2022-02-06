Latest: Early Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Leicester clash in FA Cup

Nottingham Forest take on Leicester City in a mouth watering East Midlands Derby in the FA Cup fourth round today, with the game kicking off at 4pm.

Forest will be out to surprise a few as they seek to claim another Premier League scalp at the City Ground.

The Reds beat Arsenal in the third round and Cooper will be looking for more of the same against Leicester this time around.

They’re coming into the game on the back of a lacklustre display at the weekend against Cardiff City and will be hoping to put that behind them in what is essentially an opportunity to show the rest of the league what this Forest side is about.

It will be a difficult test against the current holders in Leicester City but another bumper crowd at the City Ground could be the tonic needed to get one over their neighbours.

Steve Cooper named a strong line-up against Arsenal in the previous round and is likely to do the same here against their East Midlands rivals.

He will be without Lewis Grabban though who is facing a long spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury against Cardiff City.

This could pave the way for deadline day signing Sam Surridge to make his debut alongside Keinan Davis and Brennan Johnson in the Forest attack.

Steve Cook is a doubt after picking up a knock in the defeat in Wales which could mean that another new signing could come into the side in Jonathan Panzo, or a return for Loic Mbi Soh who has recently returned to full training, although this might be a game too soon for the Frenchman.

Full-back Richie Laryea has yet to make his first appearance for the club but has been on international duty, which will mean he is unlikely to feature, while midfielder Brian Ojeda has also been away with his country.