Latest: Early Ipswich Town team news ahead of Gillingham clash

Ipswich Town face a tough test against relegation threatened Gillingham later today who are buoyed after the arrival of new boss Neil Harris.

Kieran McKenna’s side will go into the game off the back of a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, putting a dent in their hopes of getting into the playoffs.

After losing at home, McKenna will be wanting to put things right and get their promotion push back underway as the East Anglian side currently find themselves in ninth place in League One.

The Blues were generating momentum under McKenna but have suffered two defeats in their last four games as the former Manchester United assistant finds his feet as a Head Coach.

However, they face relegation threatened Gillingham who have struggled so far this season but do come into this game on the back of a win under new manager Neil Harris.

Gillingham looked to be heading to League Two but have renewed hope after former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris was appointed as manager.

He guided the Gills to a win in his first game in charge as they looked to put last weekends 7-2 defeat to Oxford behind them.

Heading into the game though, Ipswich will be without a number of key players.

Kieran McKenna will be without Sam Morsy though as the Egypt international serves the final game of his four game suspension.

The former Manchester United assistant told club media that he will make a late decision on Lee Evans’ fitness ahead of the game after the midfielder pulled up through injury in the warm-up ahead of Town’s last Portman Road outing against Accrington Stanley last month.

McKenna will also welcome back Kane Vincent-Young after the defender served his one-game suspension on Saturday. Matt Penney could also make the squad after being absent for the last three games.

McKenna will be frustrated at missing a number of key players over the last couple of weeks. Having said that, there is more than enough in this Ipswich squad to cope with absences.

Being without Morsy and Evans, two important cogs in the Blues midfield will be a blow but Tyreeq Bakinson, Tom Carroll and Idris Mizouni should provide more than adequate as back up options.

It’s an important game for Ipswich as they need to overcome a stern test against Neil Harris’s side and look to regain momentum for a top six push.